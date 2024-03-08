HP unveils Color LaserJet 3000 series at 2024 Partner Conference

HP unveiled the new Color LaserJet 3000 series today at the HP Amplify Partner Conference 2024, marking the latest addition to its high-quality office print portfolio. Engineered for clients prioritising a combination of high performance and compact design, the new Color LaserJet 3000 series is the latest offering powered by the energy-efficient TerraJet toner technology. This technology ensures vibrant colours and rapid print speeds, making it suitable for blossoming businesses.

This development comes as part of a broader recognition of the centrality of printing within small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). With 80% of SMBs reportedly preferring to work with both digital and printed materials, the quality and impact of these physical resources prove essential to these businesses. Furthermore, utilising colour in these materials not only fuels creativity within teams but also facilitates conversations and attracts new and existing customers.

The new Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series brings the premium colour printing typically associated with HP to the SMB market. By extending the sustainable TerraJet toner technology to the 3000 series, customers can enjoy vivid colour reproduction and fast printing times. This is on top of the HP laser portfolio recently earning A4 Line of the Year accolades from Keypoint Intelligence.

Aurelio Maruggi, Division President of office Print Solutions at HP, said, "In the era of hybrid work, as businesses reimagine their workspaces, the demand for high-performance solutions in small and flexible offices is on the rise." With the new Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series, Maruggi believes HP is delivering exceptional colour quality, professional speed, and energy efficiency all within a compact design.

The 3000 series boasts several features to aid small businesses. These include increased reliability via Wi-Fi 2 that automatically reconnects to stay online, the fastest duplex and first page out in its class, industry-leading quality and pro-level security, and the smallest footprint of any device in its class.

Next-generation toner technology, TerraJet, fuels these benefits. TerraJet's unique toner formula enables richer and sharper colours, providing 11% more vivid colours and 18% faster printing speeds. Additionally, TerraJet contributes to reductions in energy consumption (up to 27%) and less plastic in toner cartridges (up to 28%), helping customers to meet their sustainability goals.

Maruggi emphasised the importance of consistency of performance, user interface, and solution enablement for deploying a wide range of products. He is confident the portfolio will assist customers in achieving their printing goals alongside the hardware lineup enabled by leading solutions.

The new HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series is part of a broader A3 and A4 portfolio that has been completely revamped for the hybrid office, offering consistent solutions for small businesses to enterprise customers. The new series is estimated to be available beginning in May 2024.