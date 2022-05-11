FutureFive New Zealand logo
Jabra reveals its latest portable headset Engage 55

By Jessie Chiang
Yesterday

Jabra has launched the Engage 55, the newest product in Jabra's Engage series designed for ultimate call security and quality.

The company says the latest headset comes with the highest DECT security with military-grade 256-bit encryption, noise-cancelling technology, and microphone performance, enabling more employees to have meetings in the same space without interference. 

It also has an extensive wireless range set to enable hybrid call professionals to make calls whenever or wherever they can.

Jabra says the current trend of remote working makes companies more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, and there is the growing importance of safeguarding client discussions, which often involve sensitive information. 

The company says Engage 55 includes additional features that make it the safest professional wireless headset on the market. For example, it has FIPS military-grade 256-bit encryption algorithms to prevent eavesdropping on conversations.

Jabra SVP of call-centric BU and global services Anders Hvelplund, says research clearly shows that security is an increasing factor for businesses deciding on new call technology.

"At the same time, safeguarding information exchange should not affect call quality, customer satisfaction, and staff productivity," he says.

"With the Jabra Engage 55, anyone who engages in back-to-back calls are guaranteed a superior call experience, and those who work remotely will no longer have to be concerned about eavesdropping and therefore data breaches."

Jabra says the new headset was also designed with virtual fatigue in mind.

It says the average UC user spends more time on calls than ever before, with some statistics showing annual Zoom meeting minutes increased by 3,300% in 2020 and 2021. In addition, there was a 645% increase in active MS Teams users within the same time frame. 

Jabra says when a user experiences poor quality audio online, our brain naturally strains to figure out what is being said. If this is done continuously, energy and alertness are drained, affecting well-being and productivity. 

It says getting the online experience right is extremely important to ensure employees do not suffer from virtual fatigue.

The company says Engage 55 has a noise-cancelling and voice enhancing microphone that removes background sounds whilst keeping voices crystal clear for more focused conversation experiences.

Jabra says with employees being on calls for hours every day, it's more important than ever to protect their hearing. 

The company says Engage 55 also offers additional hearing protection benefits. Jabra SafeTone 2.0 provides speech level normalisation, which allows the user to adjust the volume level of incoming calls according to their preferences. 

The headset also has intelligent acoustic shock protection, which reduces potentially harmful noise levels without affecting the audio quality. As well as this, it has PeakStop at 105 dB, the proactive removal of sudden loud sounds and BalancedVoice, in which incoming sound is processed to be clearer without increasing the level.

