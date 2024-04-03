JBL launches next-gen PartyBox series in New Zealand

There's a new sound in town. JBL is introducing the latest generation of its PartyBox series in New Zealand, featuring three new products: the JBL PartyBox Club 120, the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, and the JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic. As an evolution of JBL's popular PartyBox range, the new speakers offer extended play capacities powered by replaceable batteries and enhanced Bluetooth features. These references offer JBL users a more flexible way to experience the brand's signature sound.

According to Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager for JBL New Zealand, these speakers are designed to be the life and soul of any party. He asserts, "Music is the quintessential element when creating a celebratory atmosphere. JBL's newest PartyBox speakers bring the party to life with superior sound and a futuristic light show." He also noted the suitability of these PartyBox speakers for outdoor use, as well as their portability and effortless plug-and-play capabilities.

The JBL PartyBox Club 120 delivers powerful sound, deeper bass and a dramatic light show for a visually engaging auditory experience. The dynamic display comprising starry lights, cool light trails, and strobe effects synchronise with the music. The speaker promises up to 12 hours of playtime, with the ability to prolong party fun with an easy-to-swap replacement battery. Additional features include two mic inputs, one guitar input, and compatibility with the JBL PartyBox App.

The JBL PartyBox Stage 320 is tailor-made for those wanting to bring the party anywhere, offering the original JBL Pro Sound. It features two high-sensitivity woofers and dual tweeters, ensuring an immersive sound experience. With a larger lightshow, up to 18 hours of playtime, an easy-to-swap-out replaceable battery, and a 10-minute FastCharge that delivers 2 hours of playtime, there's no risk of the party stopping mid-song. Additionally, it can be transported easily due to its telescopic handle and sturdy wheels, which allow for an almost pop-up disco atmosphere wherever desired.

The PartyBox Club 120 and Stage 320 speakers feature HARMAN's AI Sound Boost technology. This innovation employs real-time AI algorithms to optimise acoustic output levels, resulting in a more powerful and less distorted sound. Additionally, the new PartyBox speakers can connect with other JBL Auracast-enabled PartyBox and portable speakers through Auracast.

The PartyBox series is completed with the JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic, compatible with all PartyBox speakers. It delivers a clear voice and crisp sound. Additionally, it promises the best performance with JBL PartyBox Cardioid pattern pickup main sound. To ensure uninterrupted karaoke sessions, the mic offers up to 20 hours of playtime and a rechargeable battery that can also be used while recharging.

The JBL PartyBox Club 120, with an RRP of NZD $549.95, the JBL PartyBox Stage 320, with an RRP of NZD $849.95, and the JBL PartyBox Wireless Mic, with an RRP of NZD $199.95, are available for purchase now in New Zealand.