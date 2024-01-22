JBL New Zealand launches mid-range headphones with premium features

JBL New Zealand has introduced two fresh additions to its favoured LIVE headphones series. The new JBL LIVE 770NC and JBL LIVE 670NC promise significant updates that include a slew of features previously seen only on premium headphones but now at a mid-range price. These features include Adaptive Noise Cancelling, spatial sound technology, and a battery life that lasts up to 65 hours.

"JBL LIVE 770NC and JBL LIVE 670NC bring significant upgrades to our already well-loved family of headphones. This generation of LIVE headphones offer premium features at a mid-tier price. It's great to offer Kiwi consumers so much value at this price point," said Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand. Sherman underscored the potential customer benefits of both models, focusing on the advanced audio technology and impressive battery capacity.

Fitted with 40mm dynamic drivers, both models are set to deliver the JBL Signature Sound, catering to different headphone styles. The devices support immersive JBL Spatial Sound, which elevates any stereo content to high-grade wireless audio facilitated by Bluetooth 5.3 technology and LE Audio support*. In addition, the headphones feature HARMAN's innovative Personi-Fi 2.0 tech that enables the creation of a customised hearing profile, allowing tailoring of sound performance to individual listener preferences.

One standout feature is the advanced JBL True Adaptive ANC technology that auto-adjusts to real-world conditions in real-time to diminish distractions while optimising audio quality. For those situations where awareness of surroundings is necessary – crossing a road, for example – the Smart Ambient feature heightens the sounds around. Furthermore, the headphones promise perfect call quality with two beamforming microphones.

Both models are designed to balance portability and convenience, offering up to 65 hours of playtime. Speed-charging technology provides an additional 4 hours of playtime with just a 5-minute charging break. The headphones also support multiple features such as autoplay and pause, seamless device switching thanks to multi-point connections, and the JBL Headphones App for personalisation and EQ adjustments.

The JBL LIVE 770NC and JBL LIVE 670NC, available in black, white, and blue, will be launched in early 2024, retailing for $269.95 and $229.95 respectively.