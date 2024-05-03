JBL unveils Auracast-enabled speakers & prioritises sustainability in NZ

JBL is launching the JBL Xtreme 4, JBL Clip 5, and JBL Go 4 in New Zealand. This announcement marks an exciting upgrade for JBL’s sought-after portable audio lineup and also introduces Kiwi music enthusiasts to the innovative AuracastTM technology for the first time.

AuracastTM provides unlimited connectivity options for stereo or multi-speaker pairing across different speakers. Effectively, it offers a fresh way to broadcast audio by enabling any audio transmitter, for instance, smartphones, laptops, and televisions, to connect with an infinite number of receivers, such as earbuds, speakers, and others.

"We're very excited to be one of the first brands to bring Auracast enabled portable speakers to market here in New Zealand. This technology will be a game-changer in how we experience and share audio content", shared Michael Sherman, Senior Strategy Manager at JBL New Zealand. He further explained that incorporating this innovation into JBL speakers allows users added flexibility and options for savouring their music and audio, particularly as Auracast-enabled devices proliferate towards becoming the norm.

The JBL Xtreme 4 takes the sound experience up a notch with AI Sound Boost, which optimises the acoustic output level by assessing audio in real-time using an AI algorithm. Besides promising a less distorted sound, it also assures a powerful audio experience. Combined with two powerful drivers, two woofers, and dual-pumping JBL Bass Radiators, the latest Xtreme model delivers an invigorating, immersive sound along with more profound bass.

Meanwhile, the JBL Clip 5 has been redesigned to feature a larger carabiner with a more open opening, enabling easier clipping. The improved driver power guarantees consistent bass levels at any volume and a more uniform sound. The JBL Go 4, JBL’s smallest portable, also stands out with a robust sound, improved bass qualities, and a wider, more durable strap.

All three speakers have upgraded their commitment to sustainable design, incorporating 70% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for the plastic in Xtreme 4 and Clip 5, while the Go 4 uses 80% PCR materials. Furthermore, 100% PCR fabric is used for the speaker grille.

"We've always taken pride in our portable audio lineup at JBL. Now, we're advancing our efforts to reuse materials that could otherwise end up as waste, letting our customers make more sustainable purchasing decisions without compromising on style or sound", expressed Sherman.

The JBL Xtreme 4, priced at RRP$499.95, is now available in Black and Blue. The JBL Clip 5, costing RRP$99.95, and the JBL GO 4, priced at RRP$69.95, will be available in a range of colours from May. All models can be bought from authorised retailers, including Noel Leeming, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, PB Tech, Smiths City, Mighty Ape, Heathcotes, and selected 100% stores.