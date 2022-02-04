KFC takes flight in new drone partnership with Wing

Australia’s first on-demand drone delivery service, Wing, has partnered with KFC to deliver its signature chicken and a variety of other hot and fresh menu items.

The first of its kind for KFC Australia, the drone delivery pilot will be made available to a few select households in the South East Queensland suburbs of Kingston, Logan Central, Slacks Creek, Underwood, and Woodridge. If all goes well, the service will gradually reach other nearby locations.

KFC will be offering anything from their menu for delivery, with customers able to download the Wing delivery app from the App Store or Google Play, enter their address, and submit their order. Delivery is free and KFC aims to have orders delivered fresh in minutes.

The new delivery method will provide an alternative for customers who want to try something different but KFC will still be offering its traditional delivery methods for those who think having their chicken arrive by air is a little too close to home.

However, this isn’t the first flying food venture proposed for 2022. In January, Domino’s signed a deal with drone company SkyDrop that will see the pizza chain trial drone delivery of its products to New Zealand customers.

KFC Australia has partnered with Collins Food, the fast-food chain's most prominent corporate franchise partner, to create a ‘cloud’ kitchen. The kitchen will prepare KFC orders, fresh and ready for drone delivery.

Wing Queensland city manager Dave Ojiako-Pettit says the company has seen a substantial uptake of its on-demand drone delivery services in South East Queensland during the pandemic, with more than 100,000 deliveries being made to the Logan community alone in 2021. He shares that the company looks forward to working with KFC on their latest project.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with KFC to expand their delivery options for customers by taking its customers favourites to new heights, through the skies of Logan, Queensland - the drone delivery capital of the world,” Ojiako-Pettit says.

Wing is the world’s first on-demand drone delivery service direct to homes and businesses. With a presence on three continents, the company joins forces with local businesses and major global partners alike to deliver a wide range of goods to customers. It also plays an essential part in enabling automated access to the sky through its drone flyer app, OpenSky.

KFC Australia chief marketing officer Kristi Woolrych says, “We’re always looking for new ways to enhance the customer experience, so we’re thrilled to be teaming up with Wing to provide the Logan community this Aussie first.

“You know the future truly is here when you can get hot, fresh Kentucky Fried Chicken delivered by a drone from the click of a few buttons!” Woolrych says.