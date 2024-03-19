LaCie launches 4TB Rugged Mini SSD portable drive in New Delhi

Seagate's premium brand LaCie has launched its new Rugged Mini SSD portable storage drive, offering users up to 4TB of compact, fast and durable capacity. Unveiled on March 14, 2024, in New Delhi, India, the portable drive is geared towards content creators as a top-notch solution for capturing, storing and transporting crucial files, videos and photographs.

The new LaCie Rugged Mini SSD offers impressive read speeds of up to 2000MB/s, powered by USB 3.2 gen 2x2 (USB 20Gbps) technology. The device is compliant with USB 40Gbps, USB 10Gps, Thunderbolt4, and Thunderbolt3 hosts. Therefore, it is highly compatible with a wide range of portable computing gadgets, including the latest Apple iPhone, MacBook, iPad products, and PCs.

The portable storage drive has been crafted with sustainability in mind. At least 30% of the components used in the device's construction come from post-consumer recycled materials. Designed by Neil Poulton, the palm-sized Rugged Mini SSD is IP54-rated for dust and rain resistance and offers 3-meter drop protection and 1-ton car pressure resistance. It is encased in the brand's iconic orange rubber enclosure, known for its robust nature.

The device ensures cross-platform usability by being out-of-the-box compatible with Windows, macOS, and iPadOS. It is also complemented by the LaCie Toolkit software for on-demand backup and mirroring, helping users access and sync their files seamlessly across multiple devices.

The LaCie Rugged Mini SSD comes with a three-year limited warranty in addition to Rescue Data Recovery services. Furthermore, users will be able to benefit from a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps plan.

The LaCie Rugged Mini SSD is now available for purchase, with pricing set at INR 29,990 for the 1TB version and INR 39,990 for the 2TB version. Customers can look forward to the availability of the 4TB version before June, with the price announced as INR 69,990.

A representative from Seagate stated, "We are proud to introduce the new LaCie Rugged Mini SSD. The product is designed for ease of use and reliability in mind, and we believe content creators will really benefit from its high performance."

The launch of LaCie's Rugged Mini SSD marks a significant advancement in portable storage technology. It caters specifically to content creators requiring fast, durable, and reliable storage solutions. With its compact size, impressive read speeds, and robust design, the Rugged Mini SSD offers users a versatile and high-performance tool for capturing, storing, and transporting crucial files, videos, and photographs.

Furthermore, its commitment to sustainability, cross-platform compatibility, and additional benefits, such as the LaCie Toolkit software and Rescue Data Recovery Services, underscores LaCie's dedication to delivering premium quality products that meet the demands of modern consumers.