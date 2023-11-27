Lenovo's enhanced ThinkPad X1 Fold now available globally

Lenovo has announced the global availability of its ThinkPad X1 Fold, following a period of improvements and refinements informed by real-world user testing.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold is a full PC designed to offer excellent performance on a large, 16.3-inch foldable display, combining portability with usability. First announced in September 2022, the device has benefited from a comprehensive system verification process and subsequent modifications, made in response to user feedback, to enhance its functionality and ease of use further.

Revisions have been made to the device's audio and video functions, switching between modes is now more seamless and refinements have been made to the TrackPoint, a navigation feature specific to the ThinkPad series. In addition, the consistency of the Computer Vision Functionality has been improved through the use of the AI-assisted Visual Sensing Controller supplied by Intel. This upgrade brings enhanced presence detection and an auto-lock feature activated when the user leaves, improving both security and battery management.

Subtle cosmetic changes have also been made, enhancing both the appearance and the Mil-Spec tested durability of the ThinkPad X1 Fold.

The device features a 16.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2560x2024. It can be configured with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The ThinkPad X1 Fold is devoid of plastic in its packaging, marking a step towards environmentally conscious tech devices.

The device is powered by an Intel processor, allowing dynamic adjustments to power consumption. Furthermore, it comes preloaded with Windows 11 OS. Superior connectivity is ensured with Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G support, designating the ThinkPad X1 Fold a powerful and versatile portable laptop. Its unique form factor makes it comfortable to use in a range of settings, including at work, at home or while on the move.

Pricing for the ThinkPad X1 Fold in ANZ markets has yet to be confirmed.