Lenovo to leverage smart tech as it commits to climate change goals

Today

Lenovo has announced its commitment to new goals in the areas of climate change mitigation, circular economy and sustainable materials.

As part of its annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report, the company shared its ESG progress and outlined plans to leverage smarter technology to create a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

Lenovo is committing to achieving 50% improvement in energy efficiency for desktops and servers and 30% for notebooks and Motorola products by FY 2029/30. The company is also announced a goal to purchase 90% of electricity from renewable sources and remove one million tons of GHG emissions from its supply chain by FY 2025/26.

These goals further support its 2030 science-based targets, which include reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and decreasing emissions intensity throughout the value chain by 25% in three main areas - products, suppliers and transportation.

The company is exploring a path to net-zero targets after being selected by the Science Based Targets initiative to road test science-based methodology for achieving net-zero emissions.

“The urgency to combat climate change, safeguard natural resources, invest in our communities, and govern ourselves with the highest ethical standards has only increased,” says chief executive Yang Yuanqing.

“It is now up to global businesses and their leaders to continue building resilience into our operations and among our communities in the months, years, and decades to come.”

Lenovo will continue transitioning to a circular economy through supply chain and product design innovation while optimising the use of sustainable materials to minimise waste.

By FY 2025/26, 100% of PC products will contain post-consumer recycled materials and 90% of plastic packaging will be made from recycled materials. Smartphone packaging will use 50% less single-use plastics and will see a 10% reduction in size and volume by FY 2025/26. In addition, Lenovo will enable the recycling and reuse of 363 million kilograms of end-of-life products and will have used 136 million kilograms of post-consumer recycled content plastics in its products.

In addition to environmental goals, Lenovo’s social impact goals propel its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment. By FY 2025/26, Lenovo has set new representation goals so that women will account for 27% of global executive roles (up from 21% in 2020) while underrepresented minorities will represent 35% of executive roles in the U.S. (compared to 29% in 2020). Following the 2020 launch of Lenovo’s Product Diversity Office, the company aims to have 75% of its products vetted by inclusive design experts to ensure they work for everyone, regardless of physical attributes or ability, by FY 2025/26.

The company’s philanthropic approach provides smarter technology for all by empowering under-represented communities with access to technology and STEM education. Lenovo is announced a goal to impact 15 million lives through philanthropic programs and partnerships by FY 2025/26, with a further goal to provide transformative impact to one million people through career training, job skills building, and device ownership.