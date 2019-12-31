LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers

LG Electronics has announced it will unveil its new generation of Ultra monitors at CES 2020. These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers, according to LG.

Ergo monitor

The 2020 CES Innovation Award-winning 32-inch UltraFine ‘Ergo’ 4K UHD monitor (model 32UN880) is an ergonomic solution.

The LG Ergo concept brings together three key elements of image fidelity, ergonomic design and USB-C One Cable solution for a monitor that focuses on performance, user comfort and a cleaner desk setup at home or at the office, LG states.

The UltraFine 4K UHD Display Ergo utilises the same picture quality of the UltraFine series and produces high resolution images with detail, color reproduction and color accuracy. The LG Ergo was developed for working professionals and anyone who spends a significant amount of time at a desk, LG states.

The technologically and ergonomically advanced arm-type stand with its high degree of adjustability enables users to create customised workstations.

The LG Ergo stand can extend outward or positioned close to the wall, moved up to eye-level or lowered to the desk. It can also swivel to face the opposite direction for convenient sharing of information with an office colleague, and can be positioned at different heights, distance and angle.

This unit’s USB-C One Cable solution provides 4K imaging, fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.

The LG Ergo also replaces the conventional monitor stand-base with a desk clamp to free up more room, while the One Click mount-system is used to set up the display.

Gaming monitors

LG’s new UltraGear gaming monitors (models 27GN950, 34GN850, 38GN950) expand on the lineup’s speed and picture quality. Demonstrated earlier this year by LG’s first 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) IPS display, LG’s gaming monitors focus on fast performance and high quality visuals.

Another CES Innovation Award winner, the 27-inch UltraGear 4K UHD monitor (model 27GN950), boasts a 1ms Nano IPS display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, over-clockable to 160Hz. The unit also offers hardware calibration to maximise the ability of LG’s IPS technology to realise precise color reproduction.

A single DisplayPort cable provides support for VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology for stable performance when handling 4K UHD images.

In addition, VESA DSC is HDR compatible and is NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, offering variable rate refresh and adaptive sync technology.

Designed to expand gamers’ sense of immersion, UltraGear models 34GN850 and 38GN950 feature large 1ms IPS displays and a 160Hz refresh rate, LG states.

For the ultimate gaming experience, models 27GN950 and 38GN950 are VESA DisplayHDR 600-certified, while the 34GN850 supports VESA DisplayHDR 400. Both monitors incorporate an upgraded stand to be stronger and more sturdy.

UltraWide monitor

When it comes to widescreen monitors, LG leveraged its expertise in advanced display technologies to develop the 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ monitor (model 38WN95C).

Another CES Innovation Award winner, this curved 3,840 x 1,600 model features a 1ms Nano IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is validated as NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible.

It utilsies the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and has three times the screen real estate of a 16:9 Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) monitor to provide ample scope for writing code, editing and reviewing all content.

Moreover, the monitor’s Nano IPS display covers 98% of the DCI P3 color space for realistic images. It is certified as VESA DisplayHDR 600.

LG head of the IT business division Jang Ik-hwan says, “Our 2020 monitor lineup surpasses expectations with professional-level performance, picture quality and speed.

“The LG Ergo brings new value to users, ensuring comfort and well-being with its uniquely adjustable stand while the 27-inch UltraGear 4K model offers superior picture quality for the ultimate gaming experience and the 38-inch UltraWide builds on LG’s legacy of excellence in 21:9 displays.”

LG’s 2020 Ultra monitors will be featured at CES 2020 in booth #11100 of Central Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center.