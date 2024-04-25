LG unveils state-of-the-art UltraGear OLED gaming monitors in Australia

LG Electronics Australia, a household name in electronics and a global player in OLED technology has announced the release of its award-winning 2024 LG UltraGear OLED 800R curved gaming monitor range. This highly anticipated product line is set to deliver unique experiences to Australian gamers. The sophisticated range consists of three models, namely the 34-inch (34GS95QE), 39-inch (39GS95QE), and 45-inch (45GS96QB).

Crafted to enhance gaming experiences, these monitors feature an 800R-curved screen and a 21:9 UltraWide QHD OLED (3,440 x 1,440) display. They provide an immersive, panoramic gamescape that aligns with the natural sight of the human eye. The resultant effect is a product that transforms ordinary gaming sessions into visceral experiences, enhancing gamers’ instincts for a more competitive edge.

As Poh Lee Koh, Marketing Manager of IT/ID at LG Electronics Australia, highlights, “The 2024 UltraGear monitor range elevates visual and audio performance for a deeply satisfying gaming experience, making it the ultimate choice for avid gamers.” Combining LG's expert OLED technology with an 800R curvature, the product promises to take performance to new heights.

Aside from these engaging display features, LG's UltraGear range also boasts a superior refresh rate of 240Hz and a lightning-fast response time of 0.03ms (GtG), focusing on smooth, fluid movements during gameplay. Notable product improvements include the new high-performance pixel response time, display refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC integration, all of which combine to make seamless interaction at peak speeds possible.

The technology embedded in LG's UltraGear range provides stunning visuals owing to a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1, empowered by LG's Calibration Studio's hardware calibration. These elements ensure vibrant and crisp visuals, unravelling rich colour expressions without any light bleed. The range also enhances graphic quality using VESA Display HDRTM TrueBlack400 and DCI-P3 98.5%.

Apart from performance, LG has put serious thought into the product design as well to cater to gamers. The curved 800R screen aids in multi-angle viewing with reduced distortion. At the same time, the four-sided virtually borderless design combined with anti-glare technology ensures games can be enjoyed with minimal distractions from the surrounding environment. The monitor range also provides an UltraGear Remote Control for easy game adjustment.

The multi-award-winning monitors debuting the UltraGear range are expected to enhance the gaming experience while strengthening LG's market position. As such, the release of this range promises not only to generate excitement among the global gaming community but also to further reinforce LG's vision of delivering superior, customer-centric products.