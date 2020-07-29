LG VELVET smartphone lands in Australia

LG Australia will introduce the LG VELVET smartphone to the Australian market.

The company says the device ushers in a new era of user-centric design, innovative multi-media features and a 5G compatible user experience.

The smartphone includes a raindrop triple camera (including a 48MP main rear camera), -Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7250 processor and 6.8-inch FullVision Display.

"We wanted to launch a 5G smartphone that grabs attention and truly stands out in the Australian market," says Dan Lim, managing director, LG Electronics Australia.

"With LG incorporating a design that fits perfectly and feels great in the hand, we can appeal to consumers who are looking for something a little different yet has all the features Aussies know and love," he says.

Features

Raindrop Camera with up to 48MP main rear lens

In a departure from the usual square camera bump, with multiple lenses tightly packed together, LG VELVET sports a vertically aligned raindrop styled camera. The device features a 16MP camera up front and a 48MP main, 8MP wide and 5MP depth sensor on the back for capturing special moments in astounding quality.

"This design element that resembles falling raindrops, gives users the best of both worlds with sublime aesthetics and high-quality camera performance," LG says.

To further enhance the image quality, the LG VELVET includes Quad-Cell technology which means users can capture brighter, clearer photos even in low light with pixel binning sensors.,

3D ARC Design and display

"The new 3D ARC Design delivers beautifully symmetrical front and rear edges and gently curved corners, creating a sleek, flowing form factor that fits perfectly in the hand," LG says.

The handset will be available in Aurora White and Aurora Grey with a premium, glossy finish.

"Whether its watching movies, streaming TV, and gaming or listening to tunes, users will enjoy the enhanced detail and realism of LG VELVETs 6.8-inch, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, which movies were made to be viewed in," the company describes. "Experience true colour expression and immersive viewing on the OLED Cinematic FullVision display."

Maximise your experience

LG VELVET features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform. Produced using the 7 nanometer process, the Snapdragon 765G includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, taking up less space and helping to maintain the smartphone's slim profile.

Immersive content experience

The device is installed with the LG Creators Kit, which includes 4K Timelapse Control and Voice Bokeh feature to bring videos to life.

"For creators, whether it's shooting photography or filming videos, quality is important and the Voice Bokeh feature allows for clear outdoor recordings even in the presence of loud ambient noise," says LG.

"Vividly capture even soft sounds with ASMR Recording and two built-in high-sensitivity microphones."

The 4K time lapse has been improved with the new Timelapse Control that can automatically adjust recording speed consistent with the subject's movements and allows users the freedom to adjust the recording speed themselves.

"To continue the LG legacy of advanced smartphone audio, LG VELVET offers powerful stereo speakers for an immersive sound experience," the company says.

"What's more, LG 3D Sound Engine utilises artificial intelligence to automatically analyse and optimise audio content. The full-range stereo speaker doubles the immersive experience by making movies and music more realistic."

The LG VELVET will be available in Australia from JB Hifi, The Good Guys and selected Telco carriers and online partners in the coming weeks. RRP $899.