Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators

Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.

The new development aims to give users more exposure to Linktree's extensive partnership network, with some of the partners at launch including Audiomack, Bandsintown, Cameo, Community, Gleam, GoFundMe, OpenSea, PayPal, Venmo, Reddit, SoundCloud, Spring, Square and Typeform.

The new platform provides a mutually beneficial model, with visitors to Linktree now able to watch, listen, shop and more in one place. In turn this provides the return of views, streams, donations, bookings, purchases and more for creators.

The company says this is an important step towards opening up the platform to developers. There will be the option for them to build their own Link Apps and integrations therefore expanding the platform.

Link Apps aim to help unify a creator's digital presence and enable flexible sharing in one place, leading to better engagement with their entire offering.

Linktree says it has been privately refining its developer tools in collaboration with premier beta partners and is preparing to invite more developers to build their own Link Apps and integrations. This will spread to Linktree's 25M+ creators, who together receive more than 1 billion visits a month.

The company has also recently revealed a design rebrand, along with their focus on introducing new revenue streams and creating additional value as a result of a USD$110M raise.

Linktree CEO and co-founder Alex Zaccaria says the company is consistently looking for ways to provide better solutions for creators, and the new marketplace helps drive better commerce results and strategies.

"We are always looking for innovative and category-leading ways to reinvent the link-in-bio offering," he says.

"The expansion of our platform to create the Linktree Marketplace is the latest update that speaks to the ever-evolving needs of the creator. It is an incredibly exciting time for us as we continue to expand our roster of partnerships with other brilliant creator tools, which in turn broaden and strengthen the power of Linktree for creators."

Partner company Spring CEO Chris Lamontagne says the partnership has so far yielded fantastic results, and he looks forward to working with more creators going forward with Marketplace.

"Since launching our first-of-its-kind e-commerce integration with Linktree last year, we've seen the platform become one of our top referring traffic sources for creators on Spring.

"Traffic to Spring referred by Linktree has grown +53% and revenue driven by Linktree has increased by +68% since we launched with them in 2021. We're excited to serve even more creators now through the Linktree Marketplace."