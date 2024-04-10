Logitech G introduces PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard for esports pros

Logitech G, renowned for state-of-the-art gaming technologies and equipment, has announced the launch of its innovative PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard. This compact, professional-grade keyboard caters to the shifting needs of professional gamers, providing them with extra space required for dynamic gameplay.

The PRO X 60’s design was driven by the need for superior equipment among professional esports athletes. It makes the most of the popular 60% form factor, increasing agility and improving gameplay in first-person shooter competitions. The compact size makes it simpler for players to position the keyboard optimally within their gaming setup. Moreover, its portability significantly eases its transport, a crucial factor for gamers regularly attending tournaments.

Professional gamer Michaela "mimi" Lintrup of G2 Esports and Valorant fame expressed her fondness for the PRO X 60. She shared, "The PRO X 60 is the perfect fit for players who need a keyboard that can adapt to any setup and condition. It's also super easy to carry around when travelling. I love it."

The PRO X 60 boasts KEYCONTROL, a groundbreaking feature that enables players to customise the keyboard far beyond the capabilities of a standard one. Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series at Logitech G, emphasised this: "We have years of experience designing and building keyboards and switches for and with pro gamers. Through our unique collaboration with players, we gathered important insights that played a key role in our design of the PRO X 60 and highlighted the need for KEYCONTROL."

Powered through GHUB, KEYCONTROL allows players to assign up to 15 functions to a key, resulting in unprecedented customisation options. Along with G-SHIFT, it brings the missing keys closer to the players, ensuring quick access to essential commands and enhancing their performance in high-stakes competitions.

Emma "Emy" Choe, a CounterStrike 2 player of FlyQuest RED, praised the PRO X 60 and its innovative features. She said, "Now that I have the PRO X 60 with KeyControl, I have more room for flick shots, all while being able to tailor my layout so I don't miss any keys. I can't wait to use this in competition."

Significantly, the PRO X 60 is bolstered by trust in Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology. Relevant especially to esports competitors surrounded by radio frequency devices, LIGHTSPEED is tested in top-tier anechoic chambers to ascertain its robustness. The PRO X 60 also incorporates GX Optical switches, known for faster actuation than standard mechanical switches, contributing to quicker gameplay.

Evan "Verhulst" Verhulst of TSM and Apex Legends, added, "It's super important to have a reliable and fast connection when you're competing. A really fast wireless connection can be the difference between winning and losing at the highest level."

Logitech G's launch of the PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard represents a significant advancement in professional-grade gaming equipment. With its compact yet highly functional design, innovative features like KEYCONTROL, and reliable LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, the PRO X 60 meets the evolving needs of professional gamers. As Logitech G continues to push the boundaries of gaming technology, the PRO X 60 stands out as a testament to their commitment to excellence in the gaming industry.

The innovatively designed PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard is currently available in Black, White, and Pink and retails for NZD $429.95.