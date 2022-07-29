Logitech G’s new Aurora collection looks to help change gaming stereotypes

Logitech G aims to help change gaming stereotypes with its new range of inclusive gaming products.

The new Aurora collection is designed to be gender inclusive, not gender exclusive, addressing the needs and wants of women gamers while also still appealing to a wider general audience.

Logitech G believes the outdated stereotype that gaming is only for the boys has led to women and gender-diverse players not being taken into account in the hardware design process.

They say most gaming gear options for self-expression have often been limited to dark schemes and fits that don’t suit diverse needs, and a niche selection of avatars that leaves many underrepresented.

“Much of the gaming industry has been stuck in a one size fits all mentality,” says Logitech G GM and VP Ujesh Desai.

“But that hasn’t reflected the wide range of consumers who are focused on self expression and playing games for fun, and it certainly didn’t fit Logitechs commitment to delivering solutions for all gamers. When we looked at our own gaming products, we realised we could be doing more.”

Designs were conceived and created by a team of predominantly women leaders at Logitech G. They say the collection aims to prioritise comfort, approachability and the joy of play no matter what type of gaming is undertaken.

Changes to traditional hardware shapes and functions were also made to accommodate longer hair, glasses, earrings and smaller hand sizes while the design team broke away from typical sharp edges, dark colours and loud aesthetics.

The portfolio includes a wireless gaming headset, two keyboards (one wired and one wireless), a wireless mouse and eight accessories that offer a variety of customisation options, including the ability to add Pink Dawn and Green Flash elements to the White Mist base colour.

Logitech G has also announced a special edition of the Blue Yeti microphone that will also be available in Pink Dawn and White Mist to complement the collection.

All new technology will come with the advanced features gamers expect, including Logitech G’s signature gaming grade technologies like LIGHTSPEED wireless and Blue VO!CE.

The company has also announced further commitments to increasing diversity awareness in the gaming hardware sector.

A new partnership with Getty Images will see 50% of image results feature women when the term ‘gamer’ is searched in its royalty-free library, and the company is also committing to include women in 50% of all advertising and marketing assets to properly represent the global gaming community.