Logitech launches webcam optimised for streamers

Logitech has announced the StreamCam, a new webcam designed with streamers and content creators in mind.

StreamCam features 1080p/60 fps video, USB-C connectivity, and flexible mounting options.

StreamCam is optimised for use with Logitech Capture which unlocks features on the device that automate exposure, framing, and stabilisation.

“StreamCam is designed for today’s creators, making it easier than ever for people to share their passion with the world," says Logitech creativity and productivity general manager Delphine Donne-Crock.

“Video has become a primary way for people to express themselves, and we’re designing products that help people create amazing content.”

Features include:

Facial recognition smart focus and exposure

AI-enabled smart framing

Image stabilisation

Full HD vertical video, for Instagram and Facebook stories

Stereo and dual-mono audio setting for recording based on your preference

StreamCam is also supported on XSplit and Open Broadcaster Software (OBS).

Logitech StreamCam, initially launching in graphite with white being introduced at a later date, is available in New Zealand from a range of retailers for a suggested retail price of $319.90.

With the introduction of StreamCam, an updated version of Logitech Capture software will also be released for existing customers with added support for a beta version on macOS.

The updated version will include capabilities such as Dark Mode, updated scene effects, live text overlays, and more.

Logitech Capture is available at no cost via software download.

StreamCam joins a suite of products designed for creators, including the two Blue Microphones in the Yeti range, released at the end of last year.

The Yeti X is a step up from the classic Blue Yeti, with features that improve on the wildly popular USB condenser mic.

The Yeti Nano is a cheaper and smaller alternative, designed for entry-level users or those looking for greater portability.

Logitech now a range of consumer audio/video brands including Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Blue Microphones, ASTRO Gaming and Logitech G.

It was recently named as one of the “Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Design,” as part of the Fast Company’s annual “Most Innovative Companies” (MIC) ranking for 2020.

The “Fast Company Most Innovative Companies” recognition honours the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. 1,500 companies across the globe applied to be considered for the MIC list. Fast Company selected only 10 companies for its Design list.