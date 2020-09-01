Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear

Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.

Grey, white and black colours have historically dominated the gaming industry, but people are now wanting to express themselves a bit more, says Logitech.

“Through social media, the advent of user generated content (UGC) and the rapid rise in streaming, content creators’ gear and gaming rooms are increasingly on display, encouraging these gamers to put more thought into the colours they use and what it conveys about their individual style and personality. Investing in one’s surrounding environment to reflect inner expressions lends to a more immersive gaming experience and Logitech G’s new Colour Collection will amplify that.”

The new Logitech G collection includes the G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, the G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, and the G203 Wireless Gaming Mouse, and the G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” says Logitech G general managers Ujesh Desai.

“With that in mind we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun and colourful way.”

The G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is a fully-featured wireless headset, weighing 278g. It is available in white, blue, lilac and black. It also features colourful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head for comfort.

“We set out to design a full-featured headset that lets people show off their personalities,” adds Logitech G head of audio engineering Tiffany Beers.

“The G733 does just that. It’s a reliable, high quality gaming headset that fits with your environment and lets you display your individual expression without compromising on technology.”

The G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse will be available in black, white, blue and lilac. It features a HERO sensor for responsiveness and accuracy, as well as 400 IPS precision and sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI, with no acceleration or smoothing. LIGHTSPEED wireless technology included in the Logitech G305 means ‘ a faster-than-wired gaming experience’ according to Logitech, with a 1ms report rate, end-to-end optimised wireless connection, and responsiveness and reliability.

The G203 Gaming Mouse (wired) will be available in black, white, blue, or lilac.

The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard will be available in black or white.

Pricing (RRP):

The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset: NZ$329.90

The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard: NZ$399.90

The Logitech G305: NZ$119.90

The Logitech G203 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse: NZ$49.90.

All products are expected to be available from mid-late October 2020.