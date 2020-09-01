f5-nz logo
Story image

Logitech ramps up the colour in latest G Series gaming gear

01 Sep 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Logitech’s new range of gaming gear is all about the colour this year, as it gets set to roll out the new G-Series Colour Collection.

Grey, white and black colours have historically dominated the gaming industry, but people are now wanting to express themselves a bit more, says Logitech.

“Through social media, the advent of user generated content (UGC) and the rapid rise in streaming, content creators’ gear and gaming rooms are increasingly on display, encouraging these gamers to put more thought into the colours they use and what it conveys about their individual style and personality. Investing in one’s surrounding environment to reflect inner expressions lends to a more immersive gaming experience and Logitech G’s new Colour Collection will amplify that.”

The new Logitech G collection includes the G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset, the G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, and the G203 Wireless Gaming Mouse, and the G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard.

“As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers’ identity,” says Logitech G general managers Ujesh Desai. 

“With that in mind we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun and colourful way.”

The G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset is a fully-featured wireless headset, weighing 278g.  It is available in white, blue, lilac and black. It also features colourful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads that conform to your head for comfort.

“We set out to design a full-featured headset that lets people show off their personalities,” adds Logitech G head of audio engineering Tiffany Beers.

“The G733 does just that. It’s a reliable, high quality gaming headset that fits with your environment and lets you display your individual expression without compromising on technology.”

The G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse will be available in black, white, blue and lilac. It features a HERO sensor for responsiveness and accuracy, as well as 400 IPS precision and sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI, with no acceleration or smoothing.  LIGHTSPEED wireless technology included in the Logitech G305 means ‘ a faster-than-wired gaming experience’ according to Logitech, with a 1ms report rate, end-to-end optimised wireless connection, and responsiveness and reliability.

The G203 Gaming Mouse (wired) will be available in black, white, blue, or lilac.

The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard will be available in black or white.

Pricing (RRP):

  • The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset: NZ$329.90
  • The G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard: NZ$399.90 
  • The Logitech G305: NZ$119.90
  • The Logitech G203 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse: NZ$49.90. 

All products are expected to be available from mid-late October 2020.

Related stories:
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
EPOS brings new looks to high-end headsets
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
Dig deeper:
Story image
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Story image
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
Story image
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Story image
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Cyber hygiene is more important than ever thanks to COVID-19 changing the way people work, according to the New Zealand Internet Task Force.More
Story image
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Story image
Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)
2K Games continues its revered XCOM series with a new entry aimed at introducing new players.More
Story image
Enable urges Christchurch locals to switch to fibre broadband
“We don’t want to see the 30% of local people not yet on fibre broadband stuck in a crisis - not able to run their businesses, access school learning, connect with family and friends and be entertained at home.” More
Story image
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Story image
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Story image
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
Story image
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Story image
Huawei Australia ends Canberra Raiders major sponsorship
The current 2020 National Rugby League season will be the company's final year as major sponsor of the team after nearly a decade together.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Story image
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Story image
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSX 300 USB sound card
Epos want to turn your 3.5mm wired headphones into a gaming audio powerhouse with their GSX 300 Gaming Series external USB sound card.More
Story image
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Story image
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Story image
Western Digital WD_Black P50 Game Drive revisited
After publishing my original review, Western Digital reached out to me saying that they were surprised with the results. They offered to send over a PCIe USB expansion card and get me to test the drive again.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Story image
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Game review: Battletoads (2020)
Despite trying to diversify the gameplay, this does not change the fact that Battletoads is still one of the shortest games I’ve played all year. You can complete this game in just around three to four hours depending on the difficulty setting you choose. More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
EPOS brings new looks to high-end headsets
The audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
Consumer demands shift as contactless deliveries and hygiene features become the norm
Consumer expectations and online shopping habits, particularly around delivery preferences, are changing significantly and increasing demand on suppliers. More
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
We check out PNY’s latest 3200MHz DDR4 RGB desktop memory modules.More
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
More stories