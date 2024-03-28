Logitech unveils Signature Slim Combo for blended work-life balance

Logitech has introduced a new product to its range of collaborative work tools, the Signature Slim Combo. This combination of hardware is tailored to individuals who have blended personal and work computer use and is designed to optimise users' experience across both environments.

The Signature Slim Combo is part of an intuitive and stylish solution set, incorporating more features than standard entry-grade keyboards paired with customisable software. The beauty of the combo is in its harmonious blending of work and life, as per Art O'Gnimh, General Manager of the Core Personal Workspace Solutions business at Logitech. He states, "We created the Signature Slim keyboard as the perfect companion to the Signature mouse. to help the many people who juggle work, life and everything in between. Signature Slim helps you stay in control of professional and personal worlds, connecting effortlessly to both your home and work computers."

The combo incorporates the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard and Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse, available in Graphite and Off-White. Echoing the lifestyle of seamless transitions between home and workspace, the Signature Slim allows for undisturbed concentration with its quiet keys and noiseless mouse clicks. Adding utility to the product is the SmartWheel feature ensuring rapid and precise scrolling.

Beyond its aesthetic and functional design, Logitech has not overlooked the importance of simplicity and productivity in utilising technology. The Signature Slim K950 brings a familiar laptop-style typing experience into this slim-design keyboard, while the Logi Options+ App optimises your everyday tasks. After a seamless transition between work and leisure activities, smart features like volume controls, play/pause, mute/unmute, and Smart Actions further enhance your experience, allowing you to automate multiple tasks with a single keystroke.

Logitech's Signature Slim Combo brings a new standard for businesses at a price point favourable for mass deployment. Introducing the Logi Bolt secure wireless technology, this combo ensures reliable connections, even in crowded wireless environments. It's tailored for IT teams to deploy globally and monitor remotely through Logitech Sync, ensuring team devices are updated and functioning optimally. The combo is compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and other major operating systems.

Maintaining Logitech's commitment to environmental sustainability, the Signature Slim Combo is designed to improve people's lives whilst also considering environmental and social impacts. The product is certified carbon neutral, and its paper packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. Furthermore, the plastic parts of the Signature Slim Combo have been made using certified post-consumer recycled plastic, contributing to the second life of end-of-use plastic from consumer electronics.

The Signature Slim Combo in Graphite and Pale Grey are available now.