Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is nearly here!

Yesterday

In just under a month, Eidos-Montréal will be bringing the adventures of Star-Lord and his motley crew to PC and Consoles with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

An action-adventure game, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy looks to draw upon both the movies and the wider mythology of the comic books. Players take on the self-styled leader of the Guardians, Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, aided by Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Rocket Raccoon, and, of course, Groot.

Like the Marvel’s Avengers game, Guardians of the Galaxy sits, stylistically, between the movies and the comic books that inspired it. This may be jarring to fans expecting to see their heroes from the big screen adaptation transferred directly to the game. The characters look more akin to their comic book counterparts than those in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other than that, the style, humour, and iconic 80s soundtrack have all been lifted straight from the movies.

With players leading the group as Star-Lord, it’s up to them to steer their teammates on their quest across the iconic cosmic locations on the Marvel Universe. The game’s RPG elements — allocating ability points, decision-making when dealing with the other characters that the team comes across — shape the player’s unique experience.

Combat plays a big part in the game. Each character has a unique role and skills to aid players in their quest. Rocket deals in explosives, Groot is the team’s healer and protector, Gamora is an assassin, and Drax the tank. Peter Quill is the all-rounder.

As well as ground-based combat with the entire team, players will also engage in ship-to-ship combat among the stars. Players control the ship in a third-person view taking on enemy ships and installations. This points to the game offering a complete Guardians of the Galaxy simulation that looks very impressive from the small selection of videos available to view on YouTube.

The game uses Star Lord’s ship, the Milano, as a hub, with the player able to walk about and chat with the other team member between missions. The ship also features a few easter eggs and surprises to be discovered. Players can also unlock new outfits and skins for the Guardians drawn from the movies and the comic books.

Whilst the Guardians stable-mate, Marvel’s Avengers, did not take off in quite the way that the publisher, Square-Enix, would have liked, that game has improved with time. It’s also worth noting that these are the same guys that bought us the incredible Tomb Raider games. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy looks to be shaping very well and one that may be worth looking out for next month.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 console, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on October 26.