f5-nz logo
Story image

Netflix value skyrockets amid COVID-19 stay at home orders

21 Apr 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

Netflix has skyrocketed in terms of its value, with the global COVID-19 crisis to thank. 

As more countries and states issue stay at home and lockdown orders, the streaming giant has seen its value skyrocket to $192.52 billion as of April 16, 2020.

The World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. Almost immediately, stock markets plunged, and many companies around the world have since struggled to make ends meet. 

According to KilltheCableBill.com, in the United States, Cinemark has laid off workers and AMC Theatres are rumoured to be looking into filing bankruptcy. 

"Despite its hit streaming service, Disney+, Disney has been hit hard after being forced to close down all its parks. Big Cable, which was already hemorrhaging subscribers in the face of cord cutting, is looking at potentially facing even bigger losses in the face of cancelled live sports according to recent surveys," the site says.

As people are forced to stay home and forego normal choices for entertainment, streaming has boomed. U.S. internet video viewing was up 109% year-over-year in March 2020, according to Nielsen data. 

The company that has benefited most? Netflix.

KilltheCableBill.com says that on the day WHO declared the pandemic, Netflix was worth $153.55 billion. 

"The company sunk to a low $131.13 billion on March 16th, which was the day the stock market hit the bottom thus far. However, since then, as states began to issue stay at home orders, streaming has boomed. And as streaming hours increased, Netflix’s value has skyrocketed to $192.52 billion as of April 16, 2020. That’s about a 25% increase since the day WHO declared the pandemic," it says.

That means the value of Netflix has risen $39 billion since the pandemic declaration. And since the low so far on March 16th, Netflix’s value has skyrocketed $61.39 billion.

On March 11th, Netflix stock was worth $349.92 per share. The stock hit a low on March 16th at $298.84. As of April 16th, that means since WHO declared the pandemic, Netflix stock has risen approximately $88 per share. And since the bottom of the market thus far on March 16th, the stock has soared by $139, KilltheCableBill.com says.

According to a recent report from Variety, Netflix, which has hit an all-time high stock price, is now worth more than Disney. The company is scheduled to report Q1 earnings on April 21 and is expected to beat forecast total net ads.

Pivotal Research Group now expects Netflix to net 8.45 million new subscribers for Q1. 

KilltheCableBill.com adds, "Simply put, as more people stay home, more people subscribe or maintain their subscriptions."

Related stories:
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
COVID-19: Global esports revenue will take a hit despite higher viewership
Dig deeper:
Story image
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Story image
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
Story image
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Story image
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
State of the nation: SEEK reports extreme impact on job market by COVID-19
Advertisements for new jobs have fallen drastically since the COVID-19 outbreak took hold, according to the latest employment snapshot from SEEK New Zealand. More
Story image
Can the SE keep Apple relevant during the market slump?
A Futuresource Consulting analyst explains the role that the iPhone SE may have in getting people into its growing ecosystem.More
Story image
HP targets creatives with new additions to HP Create Ecosystem
HP has released additions to its HP Create Ecosystem, with the HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create and the HP ENVY 15, all designed for creators including consumers and professionals.More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as players stay home
Video games have seen an increase in engagement in the last month or so. This was predictable, but in an effort to understand the gaming habits of those kept inside, games market insights and analytics company Newzoo asked the question: what kind of games are people playing in lockdown?More
Story image
2degrees to slash 120 jobs as COVID-19 impacts set in
2degrees is proposing to cut 10% of its 1200-person workforce, in response to the evolving Covid-19 crisis. More
Story image
Jabra updates to Evolve2 with new headset range
The Evolve2 aims to meet the new requirements that organisations have since the Evolve range first hit the market in 2014.More
Story image
Remote working tips from a cybersecurity advisor
The world as we know it is changing, and the “office” is now everywhere. Safety, security and best practices should always be at the forefront of this change, now and in the future.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skull & Co GripCase Bundle for Nintendo Switch
As soon as I unboxed the GripCase Bundle, it was obvious that the product was of high quality, and that the team at Skull & Co seemed to have thought of everything to maximise comfort and extended handheld playability.More
Story image
Surprise surprise: Kiwis spending less in lockdown, research finds
"The deliberate cut in spending on things like socialising and leisure activities is starting to see money staying in the bank."More
Story image
Kiwi startup announces 2020 launch of rental marketplace app
The app, which will allow New Zealanders to lend and rent everyday items, helps in the effort to halt the increasing trend of throwing things away when not used on a regular basis, and provides a means for the items collecting dust on the shelf to become useful again.More
Story image
Report: Majority of New Zealanders exposed to cyber crime
It's not enough to simply have anti-virus software installed on a laptop anymore.More
Story image
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
Story image
UN and Hackster.io partner up to take on COVID-19 in developing countries
The COVID-19 Detect and Protect Challenge calls on engineers to design low-cost and easily deployable software, hardware and services to support the detection and prevention of COVID-19 in some of the world's most vulnerable areas.More
Story image
Hands on review: AirFly Pro - the Bluetooth tool you didn’t know you needed
Have you ever turned on the TV late at night while your flatmates are asleep and thought, ‘I wish I can just connect my AirPods or my wireless headphones to the TV?’ The AirFly Pro does just that. More
Story image
The COVID-19 fight: InternetNZ to hold online meeting on contact tracing technology
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced contact tracing technology will be one of the three pillars in New Zealand's strategy to contain COVID-19.More
Story image
Trade Me outlaws all 'non-essential' items, announces strict new guidelines
In addition to severely limiting the items which can be traded on the site, Trade Me has also made all payments contactless, and limited item delivery to courier services (no pick-ups).More
Story image
No surprise: Vodafone calls and data usage up as week three of lockdown sets in
Calls and data usage on the Vodafone network remain high, according to Vodafone NZ who has released its latest network report in week 3 of lockdown. More
Story image
Lenovo launches Legion series of gaming PCs & laptops
Lenovo has launched a new 2020 lineup of gaming PC and laptops, which are sure to give fans of prebuilt gaming PCs something to smile about.More
Story image
Jamf rolls out watchOS device control app for parents
“Parents struggle to balance working remotely and ensuring their children stay on task while learning at home."More
Story image
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Apple says the new offering is the company's most affordable iPhone to date.More
Story image
Game review: Resident Evil 3 - the remake
I liked the action in Resident Evil 3 since it kept me on my toes the whole time while I was playing through it. Sure some enemies can be a tough challenge, but the hard difficulty is what makes Resident Evil games stand out.More
Story image
Check Point discovers new double extortion ransomeware tactic
To prove the validity of the threat, threat actors leak a small portion of sensitive information to the dark web, dangling intimidation that more is to follow if ransom goes unpaid.  More
Story image
COVID-19: Global esports revenue will take a hit despite higher viewership
Newzoo has revealed that it has adjusted its previous estimate for worldwide esports as a result of the cancellation of big-ticket events.More
Story image
COVID-19: Video game industry doing well, but all is not rosy for consoles
The video gaming industry is one which many may have expected to perform well throughout lockdowns, but according to new research from GlobalData, some of the biggest industry hard-hitters may suffer in 2020.More
Story image
Kiwis put off major purchases over COVID-19 financial stress
In response to concerns of the pandemic, Kiwis will put off major purchases, including personal devices and computers.More
Story image
Google leads donations as tech sector pledges US$1.4 billion to COVID-19 crisis
Google is leading the way in donations, with around $800 million donated to date.More
Story image
Opportunity knocks for robotics in world of COVID-19
ABI Research highlights that while manufacturing opportunities are down, the worlds of disinfecting, surveillance and delivery are opening.More
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Cybercriminals most likely to impersonate Apple, Netflix in phishing attacks
Cybercriminals are most likely to impersonate major global tech companies like Apple, Netflix, Yahoo, WhatsApp and PayPal in order to trick people to clicking links or downloading attachments in malicious phishing emails.More
From fake cures to 5G conspiracies: Fake news explodes during COVID-19 pandemic
"It is vital that we use all the tools at our disposal to combat the spread of fake news and the huge damage it does."More
How 3SIXT became a $250m consumer electronics success
We follow the fascinating journey over six years of the Australian consumer electronics brand 3SIXT.More
Unprepared: Many work-from-home policies only created in last 30 days
"This is very much a wake-up call. Much of the job loss we have seen is a direct result of a lack of preparation on the part of companies that should have known better."More
Will Thales and Motorola help take eSIM mainstream?
Motorola’s razr is the first phone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM. Does this signal a turning point in the technology’s future?More
Hands-on review: Visme, a graphics design tool for creating awesome content
Visme is the ultimate enabler for those of us who have the desire to create visually stunning presentations but who need a helping hand to make them look truly professional.More
Game review: Final Fantasy VII Remake
We return, once more, to Midgar, with the Final Fantasy VII Remake.More
Hands-on review: NVIDIA Shield TV
Nvidia’s Shield TV is easily a recommended Android TV solution, especially if you are a PC gamer and want to easily play your games on the lounge TV.  More
Canalys: Apple hardest hit by PC pandemic shock
Of the top five PC vendors, Apple was hit hardest in Q1 as its shipments fell by over 20% to 3.2 million units.More
Sony unveils newest additions to wireless headphone range
The range includes new over-ear and wireless earbuds for the discerning audiophile.More
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
COVID-19: Contactless payment limit increased to $200
PaymentsNZ says the change will be progressively rolled out ‘over the coming days’, but may take weeks in some cases due to the number of cards, payment terminals and businesses involved. More
Vodafone NZ update: demand for internet remains 'incredibly high'
The report highlights the increase in usage of voice calls, broadband and mobile data while underscoring the strong uptick in usage of Vodafone NZ’s video conferencing tool.More
How a coding school in Vietnam is thriving after moving entirely online
The business is based in Vietnam, where a comparatively small 241 people have been infected by COVID-19 and none have died, but moved their entire operation online anyway.More
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
Game review: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX (Switch)
This is a charming game with a beautiful art style, but it's definitely on the grindy side.More
Sony's 'DualSense' controller a quaint touch for the PS5
Haptic feedback will allow players to 'feel' more of the games they play - but that's not the only change.More
More stories