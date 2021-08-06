Today
Story image
Netsafe
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Online Safety
Online Safety

Netsafe works with global tech giants to address online harm in NZ

By Sara Barker

Facebook, Google, TikTok, Trade Me, Twitter and Twitch are joining Netsafe to develop a new code of practice to provide online protections for New Zealanders.

Netsafe has been developing the Online Safety Code of Practice since the start of 2021. It is a code that goes beyond regulations and addresses key tenets of online safety.

The Harmful Digital Communications Act 2015 sets out basic online safety laws; however, Netsafe chief Martin Cocker says the Code is designed to bridge the gap between legislation and New Zealanders’ real-world experiences. 

For example, some forms of online harm may not be technically illegal, but they still have the potential to cause harm to people.

“Harmful experiences, directly and indirectly, cause physical, financial, and psychological harm, decrease user confidence, and undermine investment in the digital economy and society,” says Cocker.

A recent poll of 809 people aged between 18-60 found that more than half (52%) of people had experienced an online safety issue last year. These safety issues included unwanted contact through social media, tracking via technology, sharing false information, sharing intimate images or videos, and bullying and harassment.

Further, 58% of respondents believe New Zealand should have stronger laws against the deliberate sharing of false information, and 65% want more public awareness campaigns about online safety.

In an online media event last week, Cocker joined representatives from Facebook, Google and Twitter to discuss the goals and applications of the Online Safety Code of Practice.

Cocker believes that the code has particular business implications for any organisation that operates in New Zealand and provides systems that manage content distribution through the internet.

Facebook’s Director of Public Policy for Australia, New Zealand & the Pacific Islands, Mia Garlick, says that Facebook understands the challenges of balancing freedom of expression with protecting people from harm. Garlick stresses that Facebook is committed to both accountability and transparency.

Google New Zealand head of government affairs and public policy, Ross Young, says that Google is responsible for protecting people’s privacy and security within all of its products. The company will continue to work with Netsafe to keep people safe online.

Cocker also points to initiatives such as The Christchurch Call, a pledge from governments and technology firms to remove terrorism and violent extremism on the internet.

TikTok Australia and New Zealand director of public policy Brent Thomas, says, "The safety of our community is a top priority for TikTok and we work every day to ensure our policies, processes and technologies are in place to help protect all users, and our teenage users in particular."

Netsafe conducted its first workshop with the social media giants last week. Consultation with stakeholders and the public will follow. The Code could be in place by early 2022.

“If successful, the Code will see technology companies commit to ensuring their products and services are delivered in a way that makes the safety of New Zealand internet users of paramount importance,” says Cocker.

“TikTok is committed to engaging closely with Netsafe to develop the Online Safety Code of Practice in New Zealand which will enhance safety measures online and help ensure TikTok continues to be a safe and positive space for all Kiwis.”

Related stories
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office>>
Facebook teams up with UoA for information governance >>
Data requests to Apple, Google, Facebook and Microsoft triple as surveillance escalates>>
Google Workspace is now available to anyone >>
Google unveils new protections for Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome>>
Google rolls out new smart canvas features in Workspace apps>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: TerraMaster D5-300 Raid Direct Attached Storage
TerraMaster’s D5-300 offers users a USB RAID storage system for up to five drives. We take a look.>>
Story image
Olympic Games
Olympic Broadcasting Services hosted in Alibaba cloud for the first time
"This is perhaps the biggest technological change in the broadcasting industry for more than half a century.">>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
90% of crypto enthusiasts expecting inflation to be a real problem
“As an asset in limited supply, fast growing cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin can be a strong inflation hedge against devaluing fiat currencies.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New AI technology helps doctors detect cancerous lesions
NEC Corporation has announced the development of an AI technology to support doctors in determining if colorectal lesions are neoplastic or non-neoplastic. >>
Story image
Phishing
Microsoft tops list for most imitated brands for phishing attempts
Tech giant Microsoft was again the brand most frequently targeted by cybercriminals.>>
Story image
Phishing
Surge in targeted spear phishing as attackers look for weak link
"Cybercriminals are getting sneakier about who they target with their attacks.">>
Story image
Phishing
Tech support scams among top phishing attacks
These scams are specifically designed to trick unsuspecting consumers to share personal information or engage in behaviour that puts their privacy at risk.>>
Story image
Google
Google intensifies NZ ops with cloud interconnect location, new hires & Auckland office
The company has launched a Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect location in Auckland, and a new AUNZ Google Cloud region in Melbourne, Australia.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: F1 2021 (PC)
Codemasters’ Formula One racing franchise returns with F1 2021 and a little bit of a twist.>>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft announces cloud OS Windows 365 - Full windows 11 experience online
Microsoft moves Windows 10 and 11 to the cloud with newly announced Windows 365. >>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (Xbox Series X)
Now, for the very first time, Xbox gamers can experience a true civil aviation flight simulator on their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.>>
Story image
Mobile technology
Complete connection: the 75-year evolution of the mobile phone
The first mobile phone call was made 75 years ago, in a car. How has technology changed since then and what does the future of communication technology look like?>>
Story image
DDR4
Hands-on review: Kingston Fury Renegade DDR4-4600 memory
It's possibly a bit extravagant, but with a distinctive look and RGB lighting, this RAM could be the icing on the cake for your PC gaming powerhouse.>>
Story image
Scams
Tech support scams remain a global threat - Microsoft
Tactics used by fraudsters to victimise users online have evolved over time, from pure cold calling to more sophisticated ploys.>>
Story image
Phishing
More users falling for security and HR-related phishing attacks
"Employees can be the difference between a successful attack and an unsuccessful one with proper security awareness training and testing.” >>
Story image
consumer data right
Consumer data right overdue, but privacy crucial, advocates warn>>
Story image
Ransomware-as-a-Service
Ransomware-as-a-service rising as cyber threats grow at alarming rates>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police drop technology designed to predict motorists>>
Story image
Ransomware
SonicWall ransomware attack "should have been avoided">>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (PC)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: The wonderful world of Cricut Maker 3>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft pledges to run data centres carbon neutral by 2030>>
Story image
5G
Vodafone rolls out 5G services to Whanganui >>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Techday's Cybersecurity in Aotearoa project selected for NZ On Air Public Interest Journalism Fund>>
Story image
Gaming
Kingston launches FURY DDR4 range built for gamers and overclockers>>
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Bringing jury to crime scene via VR provides more accurate results>>
Story image
Home audio
Sony gears up to release new home theatre and soundbars for more advanced surround sound>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: HP Envy Pro 6430 + Instant Ink>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (PC/Xbox Series X)>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Police using algorithms 'a huge problem' for biases, researcher says>>
Story image
Employment
Overtime in NZ business increasing, more than half go unpaid>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber attackers will have weaponised operational technology environments to harm or kill humans - Gartner>>
Story image
Malware
New malware strain targeting Mac users for only $49>>
More stories