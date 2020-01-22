New Zealand
Story image

New Dell & Alienware gaming gear coming this year

22 Jan 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

2020 marks a new range of gaming gear in Dell’s G Series and Alienware product lines, covering new laptops, new monitors, and new features for connected phones.

Dell G5 15 SE – a gaming laptop with a ‘fighter plane’ look

First up is the Dell G5 15 SE, which is a new laptop designed in a ‘modern fighter plane’ look, according to Dell’s Matt McGowan.

The laptop is fitted with third-generation AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series mobile processors, and the AMD Radeon RX 5600M graphical processing units (GPUs).  

When paired, the AMD hardware will be able to optimise performance based on whatever task users are doing at the time. 

Dell says this is all thanks to AMD SmartShift technology that automatically shifts power between the processor and GPU as it’s needed.

There is also a macro key called ‘Game Shift’, which essentially provides a quick launch of game-ready settings. 

The Dell G15 SE features 15.6” FHD display panel, the new G5 15 SE has an optional blazing 144Hz refresh rate, optional 4-zone RGB keyboard with WASD and optional 68WHr battery.

It is expected to launch in the United States in mid-April for US$799 (New Zealand and Australian release dates and pricing aren’t specified).

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor with 240Hz refresh rate

Alienware is also releasing the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (also known as the AW2521HF.

It has a 240Hz refresh rate that is apparently twice as fast as most gaming monitors on the market, coupled with a true 1ms grey-to-grey response time and IPS technology. 

It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium technology and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility for a smoother gaming experience with virtually no screen tearing or blurring. 

The monitor was developed in part through feedback from the gaming community, and esports players from Team Liquid. Unsurprisingly, Team Liquid is endorsing the monitor as the “Official Display for Team Liquid. It’s also the official competition monitor for League of Legends global events.

It is expected to launch in the United States in March for US$499.99 (once again, New Zealand and Australian release dates and pricing aren’t specified but we’ll keep an eye on information as it comes through).

Alienware Second Screen puts game stats on your phone

And finally, Alienware has teased an ‘exploratory’ concept called Alienware Second Screen, which essentially allows gamers to see PC performance stats on their phone.

“We think this idea will pique the interest of mobile gamers who don’t always have access to a second monitor but still want a way to track their performance without leaving the game,” says McGowan. 

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
Dig deeper:
Story image
20 Jan
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
Story image
21 Jan
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Story image
20 Dec
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
13 Jan
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Story image
18 Dec
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
20 Dec
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Dell Technologies teases the future of the modern consumer PC
Concept UFO, Concept Ori and Concept Duet are some of the cute names Dell has come up with for its future PCs.More
Story image
Game review: Dr Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch
The game was very popular back in the day, and it was one of the reasons that non gamers would purchase a Nintendo DS. How well does this game hold up 15 years later?More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
New e-scooters arrive in Auckland after death of Lime, Wave
Neuron Mobility is one of four e-scooter companies with a licence to deploy across Auckland, bringing 880 bright orange scooters to the streets.More
Story image
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
Story image
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Story image
Vodafone to launch eSIMs for devices and wearables
Offers greater flexibility to manage connections and use advanced features such as dual SIM capability.More
Story image
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Story image
Hands-on review: A month with the Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch
All die-hard Apple fans have spent years dreaming of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and now it is finally here.More
Story image
Hands-on review: iPhone 11 Pro Max takes the workhorse phone to a whole new level
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is an extremely powerful device and performs in all the ways I hoped it would. More
Story image
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Story image
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Story image
Vodafone launches massive broadband plans ahead of 5G launch
"We’re inviting thousands of current Vodafone customers the option now to trial much higher limits, so we can continue to understand how data usage is evolving and how their data needs can be met."More
Story image
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
Story image
Razer announces DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 mice
Two of Razer’s most iconic mice have now been upgraded with a suite of new technologies to keep players at the top of their game.More
Story image
Veritas: PCs running Windows 7 vulnerable to ransomware
"It's vital that the organisations that rely on Windows 7 are aware of the risks and what they need to mitigate them."More
Story image
Gartner: APAC misses out on global PC market growth
Despite a surprise year of worldwide growth for the PC market, Asia Pacific saw its fifth straight quarter of decline in 4Q19.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Alienware m15 r2: supercomputer or superweapon?
Alienware’s latest creation, the m15 r2 gaming laptop, is a testament to how much punch the evil scientists at Alienware could pack into a fifteen-inch laptop, without skimping on portability.More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Hands-on review: HP Elite Dragonfly G1
With a price sitting around $4,400, the Dragonfly G1 EliteBook is a powerful, versatile and feature-packed 2-in-one which will appeal to users who value power, communication and portability.More
Story image
BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system
"Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a game-changing model for the motorcycle industry."More
Story image
2019 PC market growth benefits big three vendors
With the first year of full-year growth since 2011, Lenovo, HP and Dell took the lion’s share with 65% of the global PC market.More
Story image
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Ambeo Sound Bar
The thirteen drivers will have your sound bouncing off your walls while placing you in the centre of all the action.More
Story image
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
Uber’s JUMP e-scooters arrive in Auckland
"Multi-modal transport provides a viable alternative to private vehicles like cars. It’s perfect for short trips or connecting people to public transport."More
Microsoft’s ‘moonshot’ goals to be carbon negative by 2030
The company also aims to remove all carbon it has directly or indirectly emitted into the environment by 2050.More
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Hands-on review: Western Digital speeds up your gaming with the WD_Black P10 Game Drive
With the WD_Black USB Game Drive, veteran hard drive manufacturer, Western Digital seeks to solve gamers' storage dilemma.More
Are they spying? Young people wary of virtual assistants
Privacy and security fears put young people off using virtual assistants for customer servicesMore
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
Google adds iPhone capability to Advanced Protection Program
iPhone users are now able to use their phones to sign up to Google’s Advanced Protection Program, using the iPhone’s built-in security key technology. More
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
A look at the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) motherboard
This is a motherboard that promises performance, ‘military-grade’ components, and almost everything you need to start building a gaming PC that packs some serious punch.More
Hands-on review: XP-Pen Artist 15.6 Pro ticks all the boxes
XP-Pen is a Japanese company that prides itself on delivering high-performance drawing tablets and styluses on a budget. More
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Animoca Brands acquires San Fran gaming company behind Power Rangers
“Animoca Brands is the perfect strategic partner for nWay, as the Company brings a deep history of innovation, talent and IPs which can help further the main goal of nWay to create amazing games."More
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Hands-on review: Apple Watch series 5 (Cellular)
No more attaching the phone to your bicep on runs, no more holding the phone on the dance floor because your skinny jeans are too skinny.More
More stories