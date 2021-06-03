New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has unveiled its latest smartphone - the first to launch in New Zealand within the newly named G-series.

According to the manufacturer, the new Nokia G20 is designed to "help Kiwis power their busy lives for years to come". In a first for Kiwi consumers, the phone comes with a three-year warranty.

"The quality and craftsmanship behind the device, combined with the continued security and software support, allows for the longest manufacturers warranty available for a smartphone in New Zealand," HMD Global says.

In addition to the longer warranty period, the Nokia G20 also features the brand's first-ever offer of up to three-days battery life.

"Delivering the quality and security Nokia phones are known and trusted for, the Nokia G20 sets the standard for an affordable smartphone."

The Nokia G20 offers a clean, easy-to-use and customisable Android experience that is free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 11TM , plus a guarantee of 2 years of Android upgrades - meaning Nokia users will be among the first to experience the latest features from Google, with the Nokia G20 set to receive both AndroidTM 12 and AndroidTM 13.

"You can always trust a Nokia phone to deliver a secure experience and go the distance thanks to our unique Android promise and famous battery life," says Stephen Taylor, chief marketing Officer, HMD Global.

"We take pride in looking after our customers for longer by creating phones that you can keep for longer thanks to the durability of our devices inside and out.

"What we have achieved with the Nokia G20 is a reliable mobile phone with a whopping three-day battery life meaning you don't need to be chained to a charging cord," he says.

James Robinson, ANZ country manager, HMD Global, adds, "When you choose a new smartphone, you should have the assurance that you will be able to keep it for a long time, and thats why Nokia phones are built to last.

"But we've gone a step further with the Nokia G20 and for the first time, we are offering a three year warranty to Kiwis in addition to our leading security and Android update promises," he says.

"We want New Zealanders to love, trust and keep their phones for longer, even at this affordable price point."

Features

The Nokia G20 is a hard worker for its attractive price point. With a 5050mAh battery, it powers through up to three days on a single charge. Aided by power-efficient AI technology that prioritises power for the apps that are used the most. It also features USB-C charging.

The Nokia G20s features a 6.5 teardrop display. The 48MP quad camera includes an ultra-wide and macro lens that captures the bigger picture or close-up details, Night and Portrait modes, and immersive OZO Audio with surround sound recording.

Safety, security and longevity is what Nokia phones are known for, and the Nokia G20 is no exception, HMD Global says.

"It proudly supports three years of monthly security updates to help keep your data as secure as possible plus, with phone activation and performance data stored in Finland and protected by European laws, Nokia users have extra peace of mind when it comes to data privacy and security," it explains.

Unlock the Nokia G20 on your terms - choose between the side fingerprint sensor or face unlock to access what you need, when you need it.

Built well so you can keep it for longer

Staying true to its Nordic heritage, the design of the Nokia G20 is inspired by the shifting colour hues of the Night sky in Finland, and comes alive in a stunning iridescent Night colourway. In addition to its design, the device is built to last with a body tough enough to withstand everyday knocks and rigorously tested to meet the built-to-last quality Nokia phones are known for.

For extra protection and to give additional life to the Nokia G20, it comes with a bonus clear case cover and a pre-applied screen protector.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia G20 in Night (4 GB/64 GB variant) will be on sale for $279 RRP, and available from Spark, Noel Leeming, The Warehouse, Warehouse Stationery, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and PB Tech.