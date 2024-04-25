Noel Leeming launches tech trade-in scheme across New Zealand

Noel Leeming, the consumer electronics retailer, has announced a new trade-in programme aimed at giving old technology a chance at a second life. The initiative invites people across New Zealand to bring their old smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches in exchange for a Noel Leeming gift card, which is usable both in-store and online.

Jason Bell, Technology Lead at Noel Leeming, explained the concept as a conduit for customers to assess the potential value of unused devices while walking away with some extra funds. He elaborated, "Right now, customers are counting every extra dollar, and our trade-in programme may be all it takes to help customers get one step closer to their next device. Customers can pop online or head into a Noel Leeming store, where our team of passionate experts will be happy to talk them through the four easy trade-in steps and support them with any questions along the way."

The trade-in programme is brought to life in collaboration with Moorup, a company that specialises in the refurbishment and resale of used technology. Peter Solomon, Chief Partnerships Officer of Retail at Moorup, expressed the firm's commitment to aiding in the longevity of electronic devices, simultaneously contributing to a sustainable planet and helping customers save money.

Solomon commented on the partnership, "Our mission at Moorup is to extend the lives of electronic devices, doing our part to make the planet more sustainable and helping customers save money with our competitive pricing along the way."

An innovative feature of the new scheme is the ability to unlock an instant gift card; however, a credit card is required for Moorup to process a pre-authorisation hold, acting as a security for the value of the Noel Leeming Gift Card issued.

In the coming weeks, Noel Leeming anticipates expanding the list of approved trade-in device brands and products. If a device is unsuitable for trading in due to reaching the end of its life cycle or it is beyond repair, customers are encouraged to bring it into Noel Leeming stores nationwide for recycling. This initiative is an extension of the company's commitment to sustainability and responsible e-waste management.

Noel Leeming's introduction of a trade-in programme underscores its dedication to sustainability and responsible consumer electronics management. By partnering with Moorup to refurbish and extend the life of used devices, the initiative not only provides customers with a convenient way to earn value from their old tech but also promotes environmental consciousness. As the programme expands and evolves, it sets a positive example for the industry, encouraging both reuse and responsible recycling practices.