Nokia 3.4 drops in NZ with AI-triple camera, bigger screen, two-day battery life

The Nokia 3.4 is now available in New Zealand, offering users an AI-triple camera, a bigger screen, fast performance and future-proof security.

The Nokia 3.4 comes packed with a powerful processor, the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform, bringing a strong performance upgrade at a more accessible price point. It is the first device in its series with a punch-hole display and a triple rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging.

It also comes complete with signature two-day battery life.

The Nokia 3.4 offers a clean, easy-to-use and customisable pure Android experience that is free from bloatware and third-party apps. It comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box and is supported by the Nokia smartphone Android promise - receiving three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades.

Plus, the Nokia 3.4 can help users and their family set healthy habits with Family Link integrated, to help guide children as they learn, play and explore. Users can set limits for content and screen time as well as view app activity to keep them safe and balanced.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer and vice president of North America, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, says, "With the new Nokia 3.4 we wanted to stay true to what made its predecessor successful, but also push the boundaries on what features we can include on a phone thats designed to bring big experiences without the big cost.

"The Nokia 3.4 gives New Zealanders more power, more screen and more freedom to push the boundaries of your creativity thanks to the ultra-wide lens and AI imaging," he says.

"Plus, its signature two-day battery life lets you make the most out of your day.

"We are also bringing a refreshed look to the portfolio by introducing new, vibrant and living colours to the portfolio inspired by the beauty of the Nordic nature that we all know and love. All of that supported by our Android promise as always, pure, secure and up-to-date."

Pricing and availability

The Nokia 3.4 is available in Fjord at Spark, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, The Warehouse, Harvey Norman and PB Tech for $299 RRP.

Phone Feautures

The power and screen to maximise your experiences

Step up your game with the newest Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform for up to a 70 per cent performance upgrade compared to the previous generation. The impressive 6.39 HD+ screen with a punch-hole display gives you even more space on the screen, so you get a better experience whether multi-tasking in split-screen or watching your favourite show.

Superpowered pictures and long-lasting battery

Get the perfect shot thanks to the AI-powered triple camera. Get creative with Portrait mode by adding artistic background blur effects to your photos the Nokia 3.4 even allows you to adjust the focus after youve taken the picture. Its also easy to capture stunning photos in low-light with Night mode, which uses powerful image fusion and exposure stacking to capture more details. In addition, group selfies are made easy with the 5MP ultra-wide camera with beautify effects.

Enjoy better performance and do more of what you like for longer with signature two-day battery life on Nokia 3.4 supported by Adaptive Battery technology thats smart enough to prioritise power for the apps you use the most.

Finnish design Timeless, durable and inspired by nature

Staying true to its Finnish roots, the Nokia 3.4 not only feels solid but also looks good. The 3D

nano-textured rear cover sits securely in your hand and has a stunning finish. Introducing a fresh new colour palette, inspired by the natural beauty of the Nordics, the Nokia 3.4 comes in three vibrant, living colours with an iridescent finish that shifts in hue as it moves. Fjord a cyan blue that shifts to purple, Dusk a deep purple that shifts into a beautiful golden-red tone that was introduced as the 2021 colour for serenity, and Charcoal a classic grey with a subtle golden tint. Plus, the fully recyclable die-cast metal chassis and seamless durable structure will give your phone the premium feel that everyone expects from a Nokia smartphone.

Enjoy the best of Android and security from Finland

Being a part of Android One, Nokia 3.4 delivers a pure software experience with a streamlined interface and no bloatware. You can enjoy what Android 10 has to offer and rely on three years of monthly security updates and two years of software upgrades, which means youll get more out of your phone, for longer. In addition, all Nokia phone activation and performance data are stored in Hamina, Finland and protected by European security measures and legislation, including EU data privacy regulations, such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).