Norton expands AI scam protection to New Zealand & globally

Norton has expanded its AI-powered scam protection features to New Zealand, enhancing defences against online scams targeting consumers across web, email, SMS, videos, and phone calls.

The global extension of Norton Scam Protection now brings its technology to all Norton 360 and Norton mobile plans. The latest update also includes the introduction of advanced protections in time for the holiday season, a period frequently targeted by cybercriminals seeking personal and financial information.

Continued scam threat

According to Gen Threat Labs, social engineering threats - which encompass various forms of scams - have remained the most widespread threat impacting desktop and mobile users. Data from the first three quarters of this year shows that these threats accounted for over 80% of all cyber incidents observed worldwide. On average, Gen reports that it has been blocking 110 social engineering-related attempts each second across its customer base.

With scam threats remaining persistent, Norton's latest capabilities aim to help users protect sensitive information and avoid the financial losses that can follow a successful cyberattack or identity theft.

Universal scam defence

"We're making Norton AI-powered scam defence as universal as the scams themselves. By expanding Norton Scam Protection across every Norton market, we're not just rolling out technology. We're raising the bar for what online safety means. No matter where you live, you deserve the same chance to protect yourself from sophisticated scams."

This was the message from Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen, highlighting the company's decision to make their AI-powered scam defence available in every market where Norton products are sold.

Key features

Norton Scam Protection is now included at no additional cost across Norton's Cyber Safety product suite, which covers desktop and mobile applications such as Norton AntiVirus Plus, Norton Mobile Security, and all Norton 360 plans. The feature set aims to address the broad range of modern scams detected online and via mobile communications.

Notable features include Deepfake Protection, which provides instant detection of malicious AI-generated audio in English-language video content on YouTube and Facebook, as well as compatibility with AI-enabled PCs for automatic protection. The Safe Web function offers advanced AI scam blocking while shopping or browsing online.

The Safe SMS feature brings the Norton Genie AI to bear on text message scams. It analyses the language in messages to spot sophisticated scam attempts and is available exclusively on mobile platforms. The AI-powered Genie Assistant offers users instant guidance on suspicious offers, with the additional support of Deepfake Protection for English YouTube videos and cyber safety insights.

Available to all users

For those not currently subscribed to Norton's paid services, the free Norton Private Browser includes built-in Safe Web Scam Protection. This feature is designed to help block phishing websites and enable safer online shopping experiences for all users.

The enhanced Scam Protection Pro tier is now accessible to all Norton 360 Advanced plans worldwide. This premium edition includes Safe Email, using Norton's AI tools to detect covert scam patterns in emails before users open them. Safe Call is another addition, which can block or label scam and junk calls, supporting safer everyday communication.

Holiday season protections

As the gifting season approaches, Norton Mobile Scam Defence and Norton 360 Plus for Mobile products will be made available via select retailers globally. The rollout aims to give consumers the means to secure new phones and devices against scams immediately after purchase.

Deepfake Protection within the Norton Genie AI Assistant is currently in early access, and it supports English-language YouTube videos only. According to Norton, automatic Deepfake Protection functions on YouTube and Facebook for videos in English, with manual scans available for other platforms. The feature requires a Windows Copilot+ PC with a compatible Qualcomm or Intel processor, and a supported browser.

As scams continue to be a major threat for users worldwide, Norton's expanded feature set is positioned as a measure to help consumers protect themselves and their data throughout the holiday period and beyond.