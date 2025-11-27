Hands-on Review: Norton 360 Advanced security suite

Norton 360 Advanced is a multi-platform security suite covering up to ten devices. It supports Windows, macOS, Android and iOS, offering antivirus, a firewall, VPN, cloud backup, and parental controls. The suite includes a password manager and identity monitoring with recovery assistance and insurance cover.

Installation is quick, with clear guidance on activating protection across devices. The interface presents key functions in a logical dashboard, though some areas appear crowded due to the number of features.

System performance impact is minimal. Background scans and updates run without disrupting everyday tasks. Memory use remains moderate even with multiple services active.

The key addition in the latest version is AI-powered Scam Protection. This system operates across web browsing, text messages, emails, calls and even video content. It uses real-time analysis to detect deceptive language and scam patterns.

During testing, Norton flagged fraudulent links on imitation shopping sites. The Safe Web feature stopped pages from loading, explaining the reason for the block clearly. Scam warnings are specific, helping users understand potential risks without confusion.

Norton's Safe Web tool continues to offer web protection through browser extensions. It blocks known malicious sites and now uses AI to assess unfamiliar ones. It supports all major browsers and provides risk ratings for search results.

The extension displayed alerts for phishing and unsafe eCommerce sites during regular browsing. Each warning included a rationale, such as known scam tactics or suspicious hosting history.

Safe Web works in tandem with the Norton Private Browser, which is available for users who prefer a more controlled browsing environment.

Safe Email is part of the premium Scam Protection Pro included in this plan. It identifies scam attempts in email before they are opened. This includes analysis of sender patterns, subject lines and suspicious content.

Testing with phishing-style emails saw them flagged or diverted to junk automatically. Safe Email works best with desktop clients but still provides some coverage in web-based mail through Norton's other tools.

Norton's Safe SMS monitors mobile messages using AI to interpret suspicious language and intent. It functions through the mobile app, notifying users as scam texts arrive.

In testing, scam texts claiming missed parcels and fake rewards were highlighted as risky. The app displayed clear warnings, with the option to report or delete the message.

This tool is useful for mobile-first users who may receive targeted messages while on the move. It currently supports Android and iOS, with no need for additional apps beyond Norton's.

Safe Call screens incoming calls using both known scam databases and AI analysis. It identifies potential fraud attempts and allows users to block or report them.

On Android, the feature provided caller identification and real-time labels like "Scam suspected." On iPhone, functionality is more limited due to system restrictions but still provides some flagging through call blocking settings.

It worked effectively against robocalls and recorded scam attempts during the review, reducing the need to rely on third-party call blockers.

A notable addition is Deepfake Protection, which detects AI-generated audio in English-language YouTube and Facebook videos. This feature is currently in early access and works either automatically on supported PCs or manually through the Norton app.

Manual checks of known deepfake videos produced relevant warnings. Detection was based on unusual voice patterns and context inconsistencies. The system only supports English and certain platforms for now.

Automatic scanning is restricted to AI-enabled Windows PCs. For other users, the manual scan function offers similar checks with slightly slower results.

The Genie AI assistant is integrated into the desktop and mobile apps. It allows users to submit screenshots, links or queries for scam evaluation.

Submitting a suspicious message or link returned useful context and advice. The assistant suggested next steps or highlighted common scam traits. Its responses were fast and clear.

The assistant is not limited to scam checks. It can also answer questions about Norton's features and general online safety. This makes it useful for less technical users who want reassurance or quick guidance.

Norton 360 Advanced includes extensive identity protection. It monitors the dark web for leaked personal data, tracks social media accounts, and includes access to restoration experts if identity theft occurs.

Insurance coverage is included, with regional variations. In the UK, policies often cover lost wages, legal fees and some recovery costs. Credit monitoring is also included for ongoing account protection.

In testing, personal data checks returned quick results. Any new alerts would appear in the dashboard, with instructions for resolving issues where relevant.

Norton 360 Advanced offers comprehensive protection across web, email, calls and video, enhanced by AI-powered scam detection. Its tools are integrated smoothly and respond quickly to emerging threats.

While not all features are available across every platform, the core protections work effectively on most devices. Scam defence is proactive, identity coverage is reassuring, and performance is solid.

For those looking for broad, cross-device security with modern threat coverage, it remains a capable and well-supported choice.