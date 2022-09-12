Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers

Norton has released a research guide that aims to help Kiwi users stay safe when gaming in the metaverse. It details some key tips relating to online gaming safety.

Norton says that with many people seeing the metaverse as the future of gaming, there are plenty of undue risks that can occur, and gamers need to be aware of how they can get caught out.

The research highlights that gaming can come with significant security and privacy risks due to the millions of unique data points present in things like VR gaming.

It also points out that gaming in the metaverse can cause adverse mental health effects. For example, overuse of digital technology is often associated with adverse mental health symptoms, including depression and anxiety.

In line with these new trends, the research has detailed four cybersecurity tips for gaming in the metaverse.

Because gaming in the metaverse can involve using private information, Norton says it's essential to take proper cybersecurity precautions. They say that by practising good cyber hygiene habits, users can enjoy their gaming experience while also staying safe.

Using strong passwords was found to be the best line of defence when it comes to data security. The research found that hackers may use credential stuffing or password spraying attacks to attempt to break into gaming accounts. To avoid this, Norton says to use complex passwords and make a habit of changing them every few months.

NFTs are also a big part of the metaverse. Whether it's a collectible digital item or one to sell, Norton says it's crucial to do the right research before engaging in any transaction. They say that considering blockchain technology is a new concept for most people, many hackers are looking to take advantage of this with NFT scams.

It was also interesting to note that research found over 40% of gamers surveyed share their personally identifiable information on gaming sites without thinking twice. This can be risky and may allow hackers to access critical online accounts. To avoid this, Norton says gamers must safeguard their personal information and only share it with trusted sites.

Using antivirus software was also said to be a crucial way to keep gamers safe.

To ensure devices have protection, Norton says users should consider using trusted security software. This additional layer of protection can keep devices free of viruses and malware. By knowing that their information is more secure, users can then spend their time focusing on the game rather than keeping themselves secure.