PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced

17 Sep 2020
Damian Seeto
Sony Interactive Entertainment has now announced the official release date and price of the PlayStation 5 console. PlayStation NZ has now issued out information revealing the New Zealand specific release date and price. 

In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020. This release date is shared with North America, Australia, Japan and South Korea. If you live outside of these areas, the PlayStation 5 will be released later on November 19th, 2020. 

The PlayStation 5’s release date is two days after Microsoft will be releasing the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10th, 2020. It will be an exciting time for gamers with all of the new hardware coming out and roughly the same time. 

Much like the Xbox Series X and S, there will also be two versions of the PlayStation 5 that buyers can get. The first is the PS5 console with an Ultra Blu-ray disc drive, which means you can play physical media on it. This specific version of the console will set you back NZD$819.95. In comparison, the Xbox Series X is NZD$799.95. 

If this price is outside of your budget, you can opt to buy a cheaper PS5 console that comes without a disc drive. This digital-only console will be priced in New Zealand at NZD$649.95. This is NZD$100 more expensive the NZD$549.95 price of the weaker Xbox Series S console from Microsoft. 

The price of the PS5 is quite decent if you compare it to the launch of the PS3. The PS3 cost NZD$1199.95 when it launched in New Zealand on March 2007. The PS3 still remains the most expensive PlayStation console ever released. 

Both consoles will be able to render games at up to 4K resolution and they also come shipped with the new DualSense wireless controller. Other accessories and their prices are listed below. 

  • DualSense Wireless Controller (standalone) – NZD$124.95 (RRP)
  • PULSE 3D wireless headset – with 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones NZD$179.95 (RRP)
  • HD Camera – with dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments NZD$109.95 (RRP)
  • Media Remote – to navigate movies and streaming services with ease NZD$54.95 (RRP)
  • DualSense Charging Station – to conveniently charge two DualSense Wireless Controllers NZD$54.95 (RRP)

“Since we first announced our next generation console last year, we have received astounding support from developers and gaming fans all around the world, and it’s truly humbling,” says Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan.

“Now we are just a couple of months away from launching PS5, which will offer a new generation of experiences that go beyond players’ expectations of how games can look, feel, sound, and play. We can’t wait for our fans to experience for themselves the incredible speed, the heightened immersion and the breathtaking games on PS5 when we launch this November.”

A lot of PS5 launch games will also be available for owners when the console is released on November 12th, 2020. You can check out the prices and games from Sony’s first party studios below. 

  • Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – pre-installed on PS5
  • Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – NZD$139.95 (RRP)
  • Destruction AllStars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – NZD$139.95 (RRP)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – NZD$109.95 (RRP)
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – NZD$139.95 (RRP)
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – NZD$124.95 (RRP)

Third party games will also be available at launch including the likes of Assassin’s Creed Vahalla, Fortnite, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition and many more. 

