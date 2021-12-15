PNY announces the launch of XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD and PNY XLR8 PlayStation 5 SSD Heatsink

With the new XLR8 PS5 SSD Heatsink, PNY's XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 solid-state drives can now not only be used in PCs, but also as an ultra-fast storage upgrade for Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles.

PNY's quest to develop ultra-fast internal storage in answer to today's demands of 4K and 8K content creators, high-intensive applications, and ever more demanding games, has lead to the launch of the company's first PCIe 4.0 Solid State Drive.

The XLR8 CS3140 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 Solid State Drive offers PC users a fast storage solution around 13 times faster than SATA-based SSDs.

With transfer speeds of up to 7,500 MB/s, this means a faster PC boot-up and quicker application launches. With PCs continuously accessing data storage, a fast SSD means better overall system performance. The lack of moving parts makes SSDs more reliable and quieter.

With the ever-growing support from CPU and motherboard manufacturers to the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol, it is critical to have a supported SSD. When combined with compatible hardware, a PCIe 4.0 SSD will allow users to get the most out of their investment, achieving the performance and experience they demand.

The CS3140 offers sequential speeds of up to 7,500MB/s Read and 6,850MB/s Write, with Gen4x4 host equipment, that are said to accelerate productivity and elevate the gaming experience to a whole new level.

The small M.22280 SSDs take up less space inside PCs and laptops, connecting directly into the motherboard without the need for wires. PC builders desiring a clean interior of their build will find NVMe drives discreet and fast. The PNY drives come in 1TB,2TB, and 4TB units and have a 5-year warranty.

Shipping with only 667.2GB of usable storage space, PlayStation 5 owners are finding themselves running out of storage space. With PS5 exclusive games only being able to run from the machine's internal storage, making use of an external hard drive is not an option.

A recent software update rolled out to all PlayStation 5's activated the internal m.2 socket allowing the console storage to be upgraded with a compatible NVMe SSD. Users wanting to use a PNY XLR8 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD in a PlayStation 5 are in luck as Sony's new console will make full use of the SSD's speed. Being enclosed in the console, all NVMe SSDs used to expand the PlayStation 5's storage need to be equipped with a heatsink to keep them cool.

PNY's new XLR8 PS5 SSD Heatsink is specifically designed for the PlayStation 5, replacing the console's stock NVMe SSD expansion slot cover.

The Integrated extruded aluminium heatsink offers improved thermal performance for the PlayStation 5's demanding applications and high-end games and includes spare screws and thermal pads. It's a smart idea compared to installing an SSD with a heatsink that is trapped under the stock cover. Whilst obscured by the console's outer shell, the exposed heatsink will work a lot more efficiently than other solutions.

As with the PNY NVMe SSD, the heatsink is backed by a 5 Year Warranty with support from PNY's technical support team.