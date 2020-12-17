f5-nz logo
Story image

Poly A/NZ shares tips for transitioning back to the office

17 Dec 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

What makes up the modern workplace? As we’ve all learnt, the paradigms of centralised offices, commutes, swipe cards and water cooler gossip have all been turned on their heads in 2020.

The world was forced into a new remote working model, which then transitioned to hybrid office/remote working at different paces as different states restored order

UC specialist firm Poly has been busy during this time ensuring that organisations have the communications equipment they need - and as part of a very special video series, Poly is also sharing its tips for returning to the office.

This video is the first of the series, which is hosted by Scott Bidmead of Foxtel and The Watchlist fame.

It explains what the ‘new normal’ is that we’ve been hearing so much about, what it means, and how to prepare for the transition back to the office.

Employees will require more flexibility and freedom in this new hybrid working environment. Poly explains how organisations can provide these.

The video includes interviews with Microsoft Teams Rooms Devices expert Peter Garner, who talks about practical, tech advances to make the transition to a hybrid working environment easy and effective.

“The most important thing is that you get a quality experience in the meeting room. If you have a team in the room and a team at home or on the go, everybody needs to be included. Everybody needs to be able to see one another, and to have a voice in that conversation. It’s critical to have video in the meeting room, and high quality audio.”

He believes that if a business has set up a collaboration that ensures people have a voice, creativity quickly blooms. But, he warns, the right technology is important to help get this right.

You’ll also hear from Poly A/NZ managing director Andy Hurt, who shares workplace trends and shed light from working with businesses in a range of industries.

“Things are different,” he says. “We ask our customers to think about the personal experience, so the people that are involved in the transition. Ask them for their feedback; what are they thinking; how they work remotely; and what things they’re actually looking to bring back into the office. Some of the technology adoption differences that they’ve seen is that work is not a place to go, it’s actually what you do - so you’re measuring output rather than input.”

Poly will soon release the second video in the series, called  Master the Art of Working from Anywhere.

Until then, check out Poly ANZ Stories Episode 1: Tips for Transitioning Back to the Office below.

Poly (formerly Plantronics and Polycom) is a global communications company that builds beautifully human connections, from the headset that transmitted the iconic “One small step…” of the first moon landing to video conferencing and phone used by leaders of nations and captains of industry. 

Related stories:
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
Google unveils new Workspace
Video conferencing, network usage surge in lockdown 2.0 - Vodafone
Businesses reminded to check security after COVID changes work habits
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
Dig deeper:
Poly Remote working Unified Communications / UC Meetings
Story image
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Mario Kart Live is an excellent toy for big and small kids that will provide hours of fun. More
Story image
Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy
The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.More
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Mario Kart Live, the toy all 90s kids wanted
Mario Kart Live is an excellent toy for big and small kids that will provide hours of fun. More
Story image
Unitec becomes first member to join NZ Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy
The academy has been set up to provide technology and resources to help equip students with the next-generation cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to succeed in the rapidly changing cyber-threat landscape.More
Story image
NZ’s shift to online during COVID here to stay - report
The survey covered broadband usage, working from home, telehealth usage and online shopping behaviour.More
Story image
Commerce Commission finalises consumer protections for withdrawal of copper phone and broadband services
The code sets out the requirements Chorus must meet before it can stop providing wholesale copper phone and broadband services, including ADSL and VDSL. More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ launches a 4G LTE USB Adapter and 4G LTE Cat 6 Wi-Fi Hotspot
Even if you have a robust home Wi-Fi network, if your livelihood is going to rely on it, it’s worth have a backup.More
Story image
Govt must allow border exemptions for tech professionals - NZTech
NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says a review of New Zealand's immigration settings is imperative.More
Story image
Game review: Assassin’s Creed Vahalla
If you loved Assassin’s Creed games from 2017 onward, you’ll love what Assassin’s Creed Vahalla has to offer.More
Story image
Sony launches Apple TV app on select smart TVs
The Apple TV app will launch on select Sony TV models during the month of December. The firmMore
Story image
Game review: Space Invaders Forever
Space Invaders was one of the first arcade games to be released when it came out way back in 1978.  Despite being a very old arcade game, it is still influential today.More
Story image
Chorus, Xero, amongst Deloitte Top 200 winners
Chorus, Xero and 2degrees were amongst the finalists in this year's Deloitte Top 200 Awards, with both Chorus and Xero taking out their categories. More
Story image
Documents overtake photos in the cloud amid COVID-19
People are storing documents more often than photos and other media files in the cloud by 29% amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot
Amazon has updated its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers. Darren Price takes a look.More
Story image
Former CEO of Kordia, Scott Bartlett, dies at age 40
Bartlett, one of New Zealand’s most accomplished and high-profile tech executives, passed away after a battle with cancer.More
Story image
IDC: NZ's smartphone market sees a 35% boost in Q3 2020
The report also found a significant increase in brick-and-mortar retail spending compared to H1 2020, when spending was concentrated on online channels due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.More
Story image
Report: New Zealanders need to educate themselves on data rights under Privacy Act 2020
“The act has given The Office of the Privacy Commissioner some weapons to ensure the privacy of New Zealanders is protected."More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox On-The-Go
Some of us love to celebrate through singing and playing music. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go is designed for just such occasions.More
Story image
Increase in scams expected for NZ and Australia during holiday shopping season
One of the biggest scams to be aware of this shopping season are phishing attacks.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds
Besides the awkward and fiddly touch controls on the earbud stalk, the FreeBuds Pro are a perfectly suitable pair of wireless earbuds.More
Story image
Game reviewCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
While not many new things can be added to Call of Duty games, the series continues to be the most popular FPS franchise in history.More
Story image
NZ's first hyperscale data centre to be built in Invercargill
Invercargill’s cool climate, land space, remote location and its renewable energy capabilities make it an attractive location for a data centre.More
Story image
Apple reveals AirPods Max, the company's debut in over-ear headphones
Retailing at NZ$999, Apple is marketing the AirPods Max as ‘the ultimate personal listening experience’, and its RRP establishes it as at the very top end of the market price-wise. More
Story image
Kiwi software company paves the way for mainstream decentralisation
Sylo, the software development company, has launched Oya, which has been described as ‘the beginning of mainstream decentralisation’. More
Story image
Kiwis have "world-class" broadband - TCF
"If we look at data internationally, we know our country is faring well, with New Zealand broadband speeds continuously improving and our fixed line broadband speeds above the OECD average."More
Story image
ReedPop reaches $100k fundraising target for Cure Cancer
Let’s hope that more of us are inspired to encourage the researchers who will face life-long challenges to unwrap the mysteries surrounding cancer. More
Story image
Kogan to maintain Mighty Ape staff, branding
With the acquisition of Mighty Ape, Kogan plans to make the most of its new asset by supporting the current team.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EXO AX AX5400 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
D-Link pushes the boundaries of home wireless networking with an impressive Wi-Fi 6 router. We take a look.More
Story image
Game review: Dirt 5 PC/Xbox Series X
Codemasters’ Dirt 5 gets down and dirty with some off-road racing. This time taking the franchise in a slightly different, but understandable, direction.More
Hands-on review: Opkix One waterproof HD micro-camera
Occasionally, I’m sent a product that really blows me away.More
D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi 6 PCIe adapter with Bluetooth 5.1
The DWA-X3000 can achieve Wi-Fi speeds up to 2402Mbps (5GHz) + 600Mbps (2.4GHz) and is backwards compatible with 802.11ac/n/g/a/b technology.More
ComCom testing programme improves NZ broadband performance
The Commerce Commission's Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has helped to identify and fix network problems.More
Hands-on review: GoCube Edge
GoCube’s S.T.E.M. smart cube and app helped me solve a decades-old puzzle.More
Cyber-attackers target COVID-19 vaccine supply chain in sweeping phishing campaign
IBM’s Security X-Force, a task force created in the early days of the pandemic with an aim to combat cyber-attacks related to potential vaccines’ supply chains, released details on a coordinated effort to disrupt the COVID-19 ‘cold chain’.More
COVID-19 crisis accentuating the need to bridge digital divide
The crisis has accentuated our dependence on digital technologies and exposed the reality of the digital divides between and within countries.More
Check Point warns of surge in phishing scams as hackers impersonate delivery vendors
Hackers are impersonating trusted delivery vendors, like Amazon, DHL and FedEx, to commit financial fraud.More
Research: Pandemic no match for resilient internet infrastructure
Despite fears that the increase in traffic could overwhelm the global internet infrastructure, new research shows it has been absolutely consistent.More
5G flaws allow criminals to steal data, cut access to the web
"There is a risk that attackers will take advantage of standalone 5G networks while they are being established and operators are getting to grips with potential vulnerabilities."More
Hands-on review: Twelve South’s Curve Riser
As an Apple fan, Twelve South is one of my favourite brands to look at when organising a desk space. This time, I got the chance to take a look at the Curve Riser. More
Game review: Twin Mirror
The official police report claims Nick died in an accident due to a car crash, but his daughter Joan thinks her father’s death was planned. Joan asks the help of Sam to look into the matter. More
Hands-on review: The Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones
Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio headphones mark Huawei’s first foray into over-ear headphones, and it’s a solid entrance into the market.More
Spark switches on 5G in New Plymouth & Te Awamutu
Te Awamutu is of particular significance because it is home to Spark’s third-busiest mobile cell site for mobile data usage in the country.More
Review: BlueAnt X5 bloody good Party Speaker
It’s portable, battery-powered, small and looks pretty good but still manages to pack a real punch.More
New Zealanders more willing to share location data following COVID - report
Use of location data by government agencies is broadly preferred over private companies.More
Gamers targeted as identity theft, bullying and cheating increases online
More than a tenth of gamers have had their ID stolen – which could be worth as much as $347bn globally, according to new research.More
Game Review: The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (PC)
Supermassive Games invites players to enjoy another tale of the macabre from their Dark Pictures Anthology.More
Bad Bots and DDoS fuel record cyber risk
"How many attackers are going to hide within this expected traffic spike?"More
More stories