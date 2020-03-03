PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters

Gamers familiar with Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) will no doubt have heard of (or experienced) the game’s drop-off in gameplay due to cheaters.

That’s something that PUBG Mobile has been trying to address recently, which has been showcased in a recent video.

“Project: Ban Pan” is the codename for PUBG’s efforts to crack down on cheaters, especially those who use plugins to mess up the game.

Launched in December 2019, Project: Ban Pan features an updated security system to protect the PUBG Mobile gaming environment.

Starting from 3 March, PUBG Mobile players using the 0.17.0 version of the game will be able to use the Death Replay to see how they were killed from their opponent’s perspective.

That’s just one way in which the game is ensuring that cheaters are called out on their dodgy playing tactics.

Now, PUBG Mobile updates security components’ coverage and accuracy almost continuously.

According to PUBG Mobile, the system catches 95% of violations, which are then filtered through a real-time ban system.

Tencent Games, the publisher of PUBG Mobile, is serious about cracking down on cheaters too. According to the company, Project: Ban Pan has helped to address cheating.

“It is revealed that the recent reported accounts have decreased 90% among the daily active users, compared to the peak, thanks to the upgraded system and players effort. Currently, about 8,000 accounts are banned for 10 years every single day.”

“Like our players, we've always had a zero-tolerance policy for cheating. To protect the fair and competitive environment of the game, creating a fair and even playing field is always one of our highest priorities,” says Tencent Games’ general manager of global publishing, Vincent Wang.

Recently PUBG Mobile announced 32 qualifying teams for the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020, which is happening around the world.

The tournament is an entry point in which all esports players – from amateur to professional – can get a taste of competition.

While the South Asia and India finals have already completed, finals in Pakistan; Latin America; Brazil; North America; Middle East & Africa; CIS, Germany & Iraq; and Europe, Turkey, and Saudia Arabia will all run throughout March.

Top leagues from the PUBG Mobile Club Open will be able to qualify for the PUBG MOBILE Pro Leagues (PMPL) and the PUBG MOBILE World Leagues (PMWL), and the PUBG MOBILE World Championship (PMWC). These tournaments feature a prize pool of US$5 million.

And just in case you didn’t know what PUBG is all about, here’s a quick synopsis: “Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.”