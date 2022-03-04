QTnet chooses Juniper for AI-driven eSports gaming stadium

QTnet has announced it has selected Juniper Network's wired, wireless and security solutions to power its eSport Challenger's Park.

The Japanese telecommunication service provider says its facility is a place where both professional players and the general public can engage with sports gaming with a secure AI-driven network from Juniper.

As part of its diversification strategy, QTnet entered the eSports sector by acquiring Sengoku Co., Ltd. in 2020, which runs one of Japan's top professional eSports teams, Sengoku Gaming.

Moreover, QTnet's facility is now the home stadium of Sengoku Gaming.

The company adds that eSports is a rapidly-growing industry, estimated to reach a market value of US$4.75 billion by 2030.

Japan has an additional advantage with this partnership, as it is the third-largest gaming market globally, and the country is in a good position to capitalise on this growth, with its eSports market expected to surpass JPY¥18.4 billion by 2024.

"When we partnered with Juniper Networks, the goal was simple: to build a network that would be an essential component of our eSport Challenger's Park," QTnet YOKA professional eSports business group, corporate strategy division, Masanori Nakano says.

"Furthermore, for players to perform to their full potential, we required a high-quality network with low latency.

"By selecting Juniper's AI-driven solutions, we can significantly reduce operational load while also providing a high-quality user experience for both players and the public.

"We are excited to leverage Mist AI's capabilities to enhance end-user experiences and bring eSports to the masses."

In August 2021, QTnet opened one of western Japan's largest eSports complexes, including a stadium that can hold up to five team matches, a public play area, a video streaming booth, an eSports study room, a store, a cafe and more.

QTnet's partnership with Juniper is to build a secure AI-driven network for professional players that also considers the connectivity needs of casual gamers and visitors.

The company says this decision comes after it realised the eSports industry's reliance on zero latency, as any time delay can affect the outcome of a match, and QTnet says the network will enable reliable, high-performance and seamless end-user experiences.

QTnet has established Juniper Wireless Access Points throughout the stadium to create a high-performance wireless environment that provides players and visitors with pervasive, fast and reliable connectivity.

The company adds that it is supporting this connectivity with Juniper's EX Series Switches and SRX Series Services Gateways, allowing QTnet to meet the security and lower latency requirements of the network environment for eSports activities.

QTnet says strengthening AIOps by Mist AI also benefits staff, offering improved network visibility, centralised management and simplified operations.

Additionally, it affords future flexibility to accommodate improvements to the facility and its services.

Juniper is an AI-driven networks vendor that provides insight, automation, security and AI to drive business results.

As eSports continues to experience rapid expansion, Juniper says it is in a solid position to support customers in delivering superior gaming and viewing experiences.

"The Japanese gaming market has always been vibrant, and it is an honour to have been chosen by QTnet to partner with them on their journey of business diversification," Juniper Networks Japan vice president and country manager Tomohiro Furuya says.

"With our AI-driven solutions, QTnet has built a secure and reliable network, where milliseconds can mean the difference between winning and losing.

"As QTnet continues to make inroads in the eSports industry, we are confident that our experience-first approach provides a solid foundation for delivering unparalleled end-user experiences for years to come."