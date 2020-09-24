Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point

Samsung has today announced the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), a variant of the recently released Galaxy S20 at a more accessible price point - starting at NZ$1,099.

Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery, expandable storage and more.

“We are constantly speaking to our fans and taking feedback, and we heard what they loved the most about our Galaxy S20 series, what features they used most often and what they would want to see in a new smartphone,” says Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile communications business TM Roh.

“The S20 FE is an extension of the Galaxy S20 family and is the start of a new way to bring meaningful innovation to even more people to let them do the things they love with the best of Galaxy.”

Here are the features of Samsung’s newest smartphone offering announced today:

Camera

The Galaxy S20 FE operates on a 32MP front camera, which includes tetra-binning technology. Its rear triple camera features a 12MP ultra wide camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

These cameras leverage multi-frame processing, enabling vibrant image capture in lower light. In -built AI frame integration stabilises motion in-shot, and helps process multiple frames in night mode.

The cameras also feature 30X Space Zoom, also present on the Galaxy S20.

Performance

Performance-wise, the Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, and a 120Hz refresh rate on the 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen. It will ship with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The robust 4,500mAh battery is capable of lasting throughout the day, and the Galaxy S20 FE also offers super fast 25W charging and powerful AP performance. The new smartphone is also water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

The Galaxy S20 FE will be available with the latest Android version 10.

Look

The phone comes in a selection of six vibrant colours, with signature design elements pulled from the sleek and slim Galaxy S20 family. These include Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy and Cloud White. It also features a premium textured haze effect that minimises fingerprint marks and other smudges.

Availability

Starting on October 9, 2020, Galaxy S20 FE will be widely available through Samsung's website, carriers and retailers online. Pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 FE begin at 9am September 24, 2020.