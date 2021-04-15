Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch

Samsung Electronics has today revealed its latest line of home entertainment products, with a new line of TVs, a projector, and soundbars. The new ranges will be available throughout New Zealand from early May 2021.

At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.



TVs and Neo QLED

The new QLED technology is distinguished by a new light source, as well as more light sources than any of its predecessors — controlled by Quantum Matrix Technology and the new Neo Quantum Processor.

Similar to the previous models, the flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) can utilise AI upscaling and deep learning technology, enabling optimising picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality. The QN900A features the popular Infinity Display, stretching from corner to corner.

A new feature of the TVs is the Slim One Connect box, the control centre of the TV, which can either be attached to the TV stand or can sit separately on a cabinet shelf.

New smart features have been integrated into the products, including Samsung Health, Super Ultra-Wide game view, Game Bar, Google Duo and PC on TV functions.

The Neo QLED 8K QN900A will start from RRP $8,999.95, while the Neo QLED 4K QN90A will begin at RRP $2,899.95.

Samsung also updated its lifestyle range of TVs, including the Frame — the company’s flagship decorative television.

The new Frame features a slimmer profile, new bezel options with customisable styles – Modern and Beveled. The Art Store, where users can choose from hundreds of different artworks to display on their TV, has added new works — now offering a total of 1,400 artworks.

The Frame’s RRP at launch will be $2,499.95



The Premiere

The Premiere is Samsung’s debut into the home projector market, allowing users to throw up to 130-inches of images onto a blank wall.

The Premiere will be available in 2 models; the LSP7T single laser projector, offering up to 120-inch screen size and the top-of-the-line LSP9T, which boasts triple laser technology with an up to 130-inch image size. The Premiere also features a peak brightness of up to 2,800 ANSI lumens.

The projector is able to sit close to the wall, similar to a conventional TV, rather than at the back of a room. Users can adjust screen size by moving it closer or further away from the wall.

The projector also features two built-in woofers, two tweeters and Samsung’s Acoustic Beam technology. It is also equipped with Samsung’s standard smart features, plus mobile connectivity features such as Tap View and Mobile Mirroring.

“Kiwis are lovers of amazing in-home entertainment, especially when it comes to big screens and an immersive experience,” says Samsung New Zealand director of consumer electronics Jens Anders.

“The Premiere delivers just that, with 130-inches of 4K picture and sound quality from its innovative ultra-short throw triple laser projection technology, which lets viewers feel as though they’re in the cinemas while at home.

“The device offers fantastic sound with a compact design while its user friendly operating system has all the apps you need preinstalled, making it the perfect, easy to use offering for a home theatre or living room.”

The Premiere will retail from RRP $7999.95.



Soundbars

With the new flagship Q-series of soundbars, Samsung has introduced its first soundbars featuring True Dolby Atmos & DTS:X with 11.1.4ch surround sound. They feature 11 channels, one subwoofer channel and four up-firing channels.

SpaceFit Sound+ tailors to TVs and compatible soundbar settings, ensuring optimisation for the room through constantly testing reverberations. Q-Symphony allows TV and Soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for a better surround effect without muting TV speakers, redefining the sound experience.

At the more accessible end of the range, the A-Series soundbars feature a new Bass Boost Mode feature, providing users with the choice to amplify bass level. The upgraded S-Series also features a dedicated centre speaker and side-firing Horn Speakers.

The 2021 Soundbar range will start from $449.95.