Samsung hosts e-waste collection day in Auckland this weekend

In a bid to tackle the growing issue of electronic waste (e-waste), Samsung Electronics New Zealand is hosting free drive-through electronic collection events on October 14th, International E-Waste Day. The initiative, in partnership with local e-waste recycling and disposal experts, Computer Recycling, aims to provide an easy, local solution for the recycling and disposal of old electronics.

The events will take place at Eden Park and Samsung's Northcote head office and will accept a wide variety of old electronics, from phones, tablets, and computers to TVs, heat pumps, and whiteware. "With e-waste being notoriously difficult to dispose of, the drives seek to reduce the amount of electronic waste being sent to landfills," said a spokesperson for Samsung Electronics New Zealand.

International E-Waste Day is an annual event that takes place on the 14th of October. This year's theme runs under the slogan, "You can recycle anything with a plug, battery or cable!" The day aims to highlight the growing issue of electronic waste and promote responsible e-waste management. The theme particularly underlines the issue of 'invisible e-waste'—electronic waste that often has its recycling potential overlooked.

The process for the collection events has been designed for convenience. Recycling staff at both locations will unload and remove visitors' old electronics straight from their vehicles. "This allows visitors to simply drive through and drop-off their old e-waste easily without having to leave their car," the spokesperson added. Those willing to attend can either RSVP via the Facebook event page or simply drive to the designated drop-off points at either location from 9 am-3 pm on Saturday, October 14th.

The drop-off points are located at the Kingdomcity Carpark, beside Samsung's Head Office at 2 The Warehouse Way, Northcote, Auckland 0627, and the Eden Park Carpark, which can be entered via Sandringham Road, Kingsland, Auckland 1024.

Samsung Electronics New Zealand's initiative is a timely response to a pressing environmental issue. E-waste is a growing concern globally, with millions of tonnes of old electronics ending up in landfills every year. By providing a free and convenient way for people to dispose of their old electronics responsibly, Samsung is taking a significant step towards reducing e-waste and promoting a more sustainable future.