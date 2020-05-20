f5-nz logo
Samsung launches new cutting-edge QLED TV range

20 May 2020
Nick Forrester
Samsung Electronics New Zealand has announced the launch of its 2020 QLED TV range in New Zealand, featuring AI upscaling, enhanced in-TV audio, and an array of large-format panels going beyond 75 inches.

This year’s flagship model, the Q950T is ultra-thin and features and allows for the picture to reach right to the edge of the screen in its infinity display, offering nearly 99% pure screen. 

Samsung’s new Quantum Processor offers pixel-by-pixel image enhancement through its advanced AI upscaling.

“This year we are going bigger than before with the launch of our widest range of TVs that feature the very best in immersive visual and audio innovation, particularly our 2020 QLED TV range, makes sure we’re able to offer Kiwis a viewing experience like no other,” says Samsung director of the consumer electronics division Jens Anders.

“As well as breaking new ground in QLED 8K and 4K TV innovation, our new TV line-up also gives consumers more options across our design-led lifestyle TV range. 

“New additions to our iconic offerings in The Frame and The Serif ranges, and the introduction of the ground-breaking new Sero, means Samsung has the perfect TV for every Kiwi home.”
 

Improved in-TV audio 

Object Tracking Sound + (OTS+) has been introduced in this new range of TVs, an in-panel technology which projects sound from speakers in the top, bottom sides and rear of the TV in response to what is happening on the screen.

Integration between the TV and Samsung’s Q Series range of soundbars help bolster the viewing and listening experience by synchronising sound between both devices, offering layers of audio. 

“Samsung understands the critical importance of an immersive content viewing experience,” says Anders. 

“We have invested in two new innovations, OTS+ and Q-Symphony, in order to transform the audio experience that our TVs offer both standalone and when used with our latest soundbars.”

Extra features include Dynamic Black Equaliser technology, designed to ensure clear visibility in dark scenes; Mobile View Mode to enable multi-tasking on screen; and AMD Freesync compatibility, which delivers fast action with low input lag.

The new range of TVs supports the Bixby and Alexa virtual assistants, and offer Ambient Mode which enables users to search features and programmes by voice.

The new offerings also support the most popular on-demand streaming apps in New Zealand, including Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Neon, Spark Sport and Lightbox – as well as Sky Sport Now and Apple TV.
 

Support for the Frame

Support for Samsung’s integration of entertainment and lifestyle, the Frame, is included in the company’s new range of TVs.

The Frame has the ability to turn its screen into artwork when not in use, and comes in three bezels options – brown, beige and white.

Previously only offered with the 55-inch and 43-inch models, the Frame now comes in 75-inch, 50-inch and 32-inch offerings.  

A selection of 1,200 artworks from The Frame’s Art Store can now be selected manually or searched via voice activation with Samsung’s new offerings.

“Kiwis want their homes to reflect who they are and Samsung strives to offer products that are both beautiful and functional, complementing the environment whether they are in use or not,” says Anders.

“All the models in our innovative lifestyle TV range, The Frame, The Serif, and The Sero, offer seamless integration into the homes and lives of New Zealanders.

“As the lifestyles, viewing habits, and home entertainment demands of Kiwis evolve, so too will the features and technology across our Samsung TV line-up, from the latest big-screen experiences and audio immersion of our new 8K and 4K QLED TVs, to the unique features of our lifestyle TV range.”

