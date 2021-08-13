13 Aug 2021

Samsung reveals new lineup of next-gen foldable smartphones

Samsung has unveiled its new lineup of next-generation foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Both phones have been optimised over their predecessors, the electronics giant says — with increased durability from IPX84 water resistance and Armor Aluminium, along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to protect against scratches and accidental drops.

“As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3,” says Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile communications business TM Roh.

“These devices equip consumers with technology that unlock new ways to maximise and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation.”



Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

The Z Fold3 features 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display with an increased viewable area to maximise the canvas for every app. With the new Eco² display technology applied to the screen, it’s 29% brighter while consuming less energy. It also features smoother scrolling and quick device interaction with the Super Smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the Main and Cover Screens.

Samsung has also introduced its Note series technology to the Z Fold3 with S Pen capability.

S Pen for Z Fold3 comes in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro12. Both feature a specially engineered retractable Pro tip with force limit technology to protect Z Fold3’s Main Screen.

The smartphone also leverages enhanced Flex mode features, which let users do many tasks simultaneously, such as join a video call on the device’s top screen while checking meeting notes on the bottom. W

And now on Z Fold3, Samsung says, users can create a shortcut and reopen apps in the same way later thanks to enhanced App Pair. Plus, they can use Z Fold3’s new Taskbar14 to quickly switch between apps without returning to the Home screen.



Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Responding to heavy criticism in its predecessor, Samsung has righted a wrong: the Z Flip3’s cover screen is now four times larger, making it much easier to view notifications and messages without needing to open the phone.

Users can keep up with their schedule, check the weather, and monitor their daily step count with new Cover Screen widgets or coordinate the Cover Screen wallpaper with their device colour for a matching look.

It features upgraded Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, allowing for immersive sound with clarity, depth and spatial effects. With a new 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, the phone is optimal for watching videos — even when partially folded: Flex Mode Panel gives users a convenient viewing experience by moving the video to the top half of the screen and the show’s controls—like brightness and volume—to the bottom half.

The Z Flip3 comes in four colour options —Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black.



Pricing and Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold3 will retail for NZ$2,699 (256GB), and the Galaxy Z Flip3 for $1,599 (128GB).

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available for pre-order beginning August 12, and they will launch in early September.