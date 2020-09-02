Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Fold2

Samsung has today revealed its newest offering in foldable technology: the Galaxy Z Fold2.

The successor to the original Galaxy Fold released last year, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features larger screens for both the cover screen and the main screen, better camera quality and battery life, and a new design with other new hardware features.

“With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, we closely listened to user feedback to ensure we were bringing meaningful improvements to the hardware, while also developing new innovations to enhance the user experience,” says Samsung Electronics president and head of mobile communications business TM Roh.

“Further strengthened by our industry-leading partnerships with Google and Microsoft, we’re reshaping and redefining the possibilities of the mobile device experience.”

Features and design

The new smartphone’s cover screen features a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display, letting users use this screen as normal without unfolding the device every time.

The main screen measures 7.6 inches and features a notch-less front camera, a 120Hz refresh rate and minimised bezels.

The Galaxy Z Fold2 also features enhanced stereo effect delivered with high-dynamic dual speakers.

The smartphone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 4500mAh fast charging dual battery, a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, and 5G compatibility.

To achieve the famed fold, the design is anchored by the Hideaway Hinge, which allows free-standing capability and an all-new Flex mode. The hinge uses enhanced ‘sweeper’ technology, which helps repel dust and dirt particles.

Users are able to customise their Hideaway Hinges with four colours: Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue.



Flex mode lets users split the screen between the two folds, enabling multitasking and richer app interaction.

For example, Capture View Mode lets users see the photo or video they just took instantly, without exiting the camera app, on the bottom half of the main screen.

The cover screen can also show a subject’s ‘reflection’ as they are being photographed – letting both parties see what’s being captured.



The Galaxy Z Fold2’s camera also offers flagship-level camera quality and control, with camera modes including Pro Video, Single Take, Bright Night and Night Mode.



Another multi-tasking function is achieved with the Multi-Active Window feature. This lets users open multiple files from the same app at the same time and view them side by side.

With an improved Multi-Window Tray, you can open multiple apps at once with the integration of App Pair and the Edge Panel, and a drag and drop feature lets users drag text, images and documents from one app to another.

Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold2 will be available in around 40 markets including the U.S. and Korea, on September 18, 2020, with pre-orders from September 1, 2020 starting with select markets including the U.S. and Europe.