Samsung's S24 lineup ushers in new era with onboard Galaxy AI

Samsung has unveiled the next generation of its Galaxy lineup of smartphones with the S24, S24+ and the top-of-the-line S24 Ultra. The three phones maintain a strikingly similar design to the previous S23 lineup of devices, albeit with some very slight changes. However, the software is the highlight this time around, with some incredibly intuitive features that make the most of Samsung's Galaxy AI.

Speaking on the launch of the new devices, the President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics commented, "The Galaxy S24 series transforms our connection with the world and ignites the next decade of mobile innovation."

"Galaxy AI is built on our innovation heritage and deep understanding of how people use their phones. We're excited to see how our users around the world empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up new possibilities."

Next-gen hardware for better performance

The new lineup of smartphones all feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung Galaxy chipset, delivering the exceptional performance necessary for all of the built-in artificial intelligence features found in Samsung's One UI 6.1, with Android 14.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.2-inch FHD+ and 6.7-inch QHD+ displays, with a super smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz). They also feature 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries respectively.

Both devices feature the same triple-camera setup on the rear, with a 12MP Ultra-wide lens, a 50MP Wide lens and a 10MP Telephoto lens. They also feature the usual 12MP lens on the front of the device.

One crucial update this year-round comes with the Memory and Storage in the devices, with both no longer coming with a base 128GB of storage, instead coming in a base 256GB+12GB and an upgraded 512GB+12GB option.

As for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it features a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display and an adaptive super smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz). An important upgrade compared to the base model and the S24+ is the addition of Titanium rails along the side of the device compared to the strengthened aluminium on those models.

As for the cameras, the S24 Ultra features a 12MP Ultra-wide lens, a 200MP Wide lens and dual 50MP+10MP Telephoto lenses. It also likewise features a 12MP front camera as the other models.

It has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung Galaxy chipset, One UI 6.1 and Android 14. It also features a 5,000mAh battery and three memory and storage options: 256GB+12GB, 512GB+12GB and 1TB+12GB.

The base Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come in four colourways: Marble Grey, Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow. The premium Galaxy S24 Ultra will come in Titanium Black, Grey, Yellow and Violet.

The next evolution in smartphones

The headline of this next generation of smartphones from Samsung is the deepened implementation of artificial intelligence in its One UI 6.1. Samsung says that "Galaxy AI introduces meaningful intelligence aimed at enhancing every part of life, especially the phone's most fundamental role: communication. When you need to communicate defying language barriers, Galaxy S24 makes it easier than ever."

Galaxy AI comes with several enhanced communication features, including:

Live Translate , which allows for two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private.

, which allows for two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. No third-party apps are required, and on-device AI keeps conversations completely private. Interpreter , which allows for instant live translations during phone calls in a split-screen view.

, which allows for instant live translations during phone calls in a split-screen view. Chat assist , which gives users the ability to enhance their messages using AI and also to translate messages in real-time as you type.

, which gives users the ability to enhance their messages using AI and also to translate messages in real-time as you type. AI Summaries can summarise web pages, notes, recordings, and much more for a simplified view of longer forms of media.

But that's not all. Samsung's Galaxy AI also extends its features across the device. Circle to Search allows users to circle anything they see on screen and then utilise AI to search for it online. If you see a piece of furniture or a new piece of clothing, you can simply highlight or circle it on your device and then explore the results it finds.

There are also several tools in the Gallery Editor that AI now enhances to ensure users can get that photo looking exactly how they want, whether it be Edit Suggestions or even Generative Edit, which can fill in parts of an image background with generative AI. A personal highlight is the ability to generate Instant Slow-motion videos. These can generate additional frames based on movements in videos already taken to smoothly slow down action-packed moments for a more detailed look.

Putting the intelligence in AI

The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup might look similar to their previous generation, but the upgrades to Samsung's One UI 6.1 leave more than plenty to be excited about. With exciting AI features and Samsung's refined hardware to boot, these devices will have something for everyone.