Samsung unveils 2024 TV range, with AI-driven picture technology

Samsung has recently showcased its cutting-edge 2024 TV and soundbar lineup. This year spotlighted the latest in Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs, and soundbars, all enhanced with sophisticated AI-driven technologies to redefine the home entertainment landscape.

SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, highlighted the transformative impact of AI on their product range. "We're pushing the boundaries of home entertainment by integrating AI in ways that go beyond traditional viewing experiences," Yong explained. "This year's lineup is a testament to our commitment to innovation, offering products that not only provide exceptional viewing experiences but also contribute meaningfully to our consumers’ lifestyles."

At the forefront of Samsung's 2024 offerings is the Neo QLED 8K TV, equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor. This processor represents a significant leap in AI TV technology, featuring a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers twice the speed of its predecessor and an eightfold increase in neural networks. This enhancement allows the TV to produce exceptional clarity and detail, making every scene a visual feast, regardless of the source quality.

The Neo QLED 8 K's AI-driven picture technology brings out minute details with remarkable clarity and naturalness, transforming standard content to closely match the 8K display. The incorporation of AI Motion Enhancer Pro and Real Depth Enhancer Pro further elevates the viewing experience, smoothing fast action and adding lifelike depth to the images.

In terms of audio, the Neo QLED 8K continues to impress with its AI sound technology. "The Active Voice Amplifier Pro now excels at extracting dialogue from background noise, ensuring every word is heard clearly," Yong noted. Additionally, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Adaptive Sound Pro enrich and adjust the audio to match both the on-screen action and the acoustics of the room.

Samsung's smart TV features are powered by Tizen OS, which allows for enhanced integration and personalisation. Upon setup, Samsung TVs connect seamlessly with existing networks and devices, orchestrated through a simple notification on users’ smartphones. The SmartThings feature also enables straightforward automation and device configuration, streamlining the connectivity of various home devices without the need for extra hubs.

The company's commitment to a connected and personalised user experience is further exemplified by features such as Smart Mobile Connect, which turns smartphones into universal remotes for TVs and connected home appliances. In 2024, Samsung will also introduce the ability for smartphones to be used as game controllers with customisable UI and haptic feedback.

Samsung's diverse range of TVs for 2024 includes the Neo QLED 4K, offering innovations like the world’s first Pantone Validated display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos for a riveting audio experience. Samsung is also introducing its first Glare-Free OLED TV, designed to eliminate reflections while maintaining deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition.

Furthermore, the latest Q-Series Soundbar, the Q990D, boasts an 11.1.4-channel setup with Wireless Dolby Atmos, exemplifying Samsung’s leadership in the soundbar market. The ultra-slim S800D and S700D models continue to provide exceptional audio quality in a compact design. The Music Frame, a new introduction, marries premium audio with artistic design, allowing users to display personal pictures or artwork while enjoying wireless audio.

This expansive and innovative lineup from Samsung demonstrates its commitment to the home entertainment market by providing consumers with a wide range of choices to enhance their viewing and listening experiences.