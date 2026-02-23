Schneider unveils 720 kW EV charger for New Zealand fleets

Schneider Electric has introduced a new high-power direct current charging system in New Zealand, targeting commercial sites, public charging hubs and fleet operators that need to charge multiple vehicles at the same time.

The EVlink Pro DC 720 delivers up to 720 kW of power and can charge up to 12 vehicles simultaneously.

The launch comes as charging providers and fleet owners expand infrastructure beyond early EV adopters. Demand is rising from operators with high vehicle utilisation and tighter turnaround requirements, including logistics and passenger transport.

EVlink Pro DC 720 is aimed at depots, service stations, commercial car parks and industrial sites. It is positioned for mixed vehicle use, including passenger cars, buses and electric trucks.

Schneider Electric says the charger reaches 97% efficiency and includes dynamic load management to allocate power across connected vehicles.

Fleet and hub use

Fleet charging needs can differ from those of public charging. Depot operators often require predictable overnight charging, while high-use fleets need rapid top-ups during shifts. Public charging hubs face more variable arrivals and dwell times, particularly where a site serves both passenger vehicles and larger commercial vehicles.

Higher-power units can reduce time spent connected to a charger, although results depend on battery size, thermal limits and the site's available electrical supply. Operators also weigh grid connection costs, site layout and how many bays they can dedicate to charging.

Schneider Electric New Zealand linked the product to shifting market needs as adoption grows.

"As electric transport continues to gather pace in New Zealand, the focus is shifting from early adoption to infrastructure that can support it at scale," said Ollie Hill, Country President, Schneider Electric New Zealand.

"We're seeing growing demand from fleets and high-use sites, where reliability and the ability to charge multiple vehicles at once really matters. EVlink Pro DC 720 is designed for that next phase, helping organisations deploy high-power charging in a practical and efficient way," Hill said.

Site layout

The system uses a decentralised architecture, with a central power cabinet and remote dispensers. Up to six dispensers can be placed within an 80-metre radius of the cabinet.

This approach can suit sites where vehicle bays are spread across a yard, or where access constraints make it difficult to place all charging hardware in one area. It also lets operators add charge points around a single power cabinet as demand grows, subject to site design and electrical supply limits.

Schneider Electric says the design reduces the need for multiple grid connections, simplifies installation and lowers on-site noise.

Services and upkeep

Alongside the hardware, Schneider Electric is offering lifecycle services for EVlink Pro DC 720, including installation support and maintenance plans.

For charging operators, maintenance and uptime have become more important as utilisation rises. High-power chargers use more complex power electronics than lower-power alternatives and may require structured servicing, spare-parts planning and monitoring routines, particularly at sites operating around the clock.

Competitive backdrop

New Zealand's charging market includes network operators, fuel retailers, local councils, property owners and fleet businesses investing in charging assets. It spans lower-power depot and workplace charging through to high-power public charging for long-distance corridors and urban hubs.

As fleets electrify more vehicle types, charging sites increasingly need layouts that handle different vehicle sizes and parking patterns. Bus and truck depots may require drive-through bays and longer dwell areas. Mixed-use hubs need clear allocation between passenger and commercial vehicles to avoid congestion.

Schneider Electric says EVlink Pro DC 720 is intended for businesses, fleets and charge point operators seeking scalable charging, and is suited to the expansion of public, commercial and fleet charging networks across New Zealand.

Availability will align with customer deployments, with projects expected at logistics sites, depots, service stations and commercial car parks.