Seagate unveils fastest SSD for PS5 for enhanced gaming experience

Seagate Technology Holdings plc has announced the pre-order availability of its Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD, a product developed to elevate the gaming experience of PlayStation players with its speed and performance enhancements. Equipped with the latest PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD technology, this state-of-the-art device stands as the fastest offering within Seagate's range of PlayStation-licensed storage products. It aims to deliver enhanced speed, durability, and capacity for the PlayStation 5.

The Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD is meticulously designed to facilitate gaming excellence. With sequential read speeds clocking up to 7300 MB/s, this powerful device utilises the energy of PCIe Gen4 to proffer transfer rates double the speed of those facilitated by PCIe Gen3 SSDs. The drive integrates a Seagate-validated E18 controller and 3D TLC NAND to provide impressive speed and durability, suitable for console gaming. Moreover, it features a minimalistic heatsink purposefully designed to seamlessly complement the design aesthetics of the PlayStation 5 console. This accomplishes two things - it enhances gaming performance by preventing thermal throttling of the drive's storage, and it enables gamers to play directly from the drive by following a straightforward installation process, unlocking the potential for even greater gaming experiences.

The sophisticated Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD displays promising longevity, with an endurance of 1.8M MTBF and up to 2550 TBW. As an added assurance, the device comes with a five-year limited warranty. However, it's to be noted that the warranty may not be available in all countries.

The officially licensed Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD is now ready for pre-booking at qualified retailers and e-tailers. The price is set at AUD $209 and NZD $229 for the 1TB model, AUD $349 and NZD $379 for the 2TB variant, and AUD $719 and NZD $769 for the 4TB version. The device will be available on store shelves from 27th October 2023.

Seagate Technology is renowned as a pioneering innovator in the realm of mass-capacity data storage solutions. The firm’s breakthrough technology has empowered users globally to safely store data and effortlessly access its worth. Boasting a rich history spanning more than 45 years, Seagate has dispatched over four billion terabytes of data capacity and provides cutting-edge storage devices, systems, and services from edge to cloud. The Seagate Game Drive PS5 NVMe SSD is the latest product reinforcing Seagate's commitment to hardware innovation, and to find out more about its latest products, please visit their website.