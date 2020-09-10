Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors

Sony is teasing a first look at its new line of 4K home cinema projectors, which will start hitting stores this month. The line includes three projectors, two of which drop in September and the third will release in January 2021.

According to the folks at Sony, “Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”

First up is the VPL-VW590ES, which replaces the previous model (VW570ES). The lamp projector features an X1 processor for projector, similar to the chip commonly found in many Sony TVs. This chip can help to enhance HRD features for improved contrast performance and brightness.

A digital focus optimiser can also improve focus level by compensating for picture degradation due to the optical lens. This optimiser ensures that pictures are clear from the centre to the corners of the projected image, Sony states.

Another Sony technology’ called ‘reality creation’, is built into the X1 chip. This reality creation technology analyses each scene to enhance 4K content, as well as detail and texture. 2K or full HD resolution content can be upscaled to 4K, and then optimised. The VPL-VW590ES is priced at AU$11,999 and is available in black or white. It is available in September.

The second projector, the VPL-VW790ES, uses laser projection and replaces the previous VPL-VW760ES model.

Weighing 20kg, it is also fitted with the X1 for projector chip and features the same features as the 590ES model. It is priced at AU$22,999 and is available in September.

The third projector, VPL-GTZ380, is a 4K professional laser projector. Also featuring the X1 chip, it is designed for home, entertainment, corporate, and simulation usage. At a weighty 51kg, the projector delivers HDR with high contrast, brightness, and colour.

Sony dives more into some of the technical features by stating, “This projector incorporates a newly-developed 0.74” native 4K SXRD panel with improved light stability and a new laser light source using a red laser diode in addition to the two different-wavelength blue laser diodes.”

“This enables the model to achieve an impressive 10,000 lumens and a wide colour gamut of 100% DCI-P3 without any loss of brightness. With low acoustic noise and compact chassis, this projector offers flexible installation possibilities.”

Sony is yet to announce pricing for the VPL-GTZ380, which is scheduled for release in January 2021.