Sony's new Bravia TVs 'Ready for PlayStation 5'

With the PlayStation 5 launching sometime around Christmas, Sony is starting to prepare its wider home entertainment portfolio for the launch, starting with a new range of BRAVIA televisions.

The new product lines called the Z90H and the Z8H, are being touted as ‘Ready for PlayStation 5’.

What does that mean? For starters, Sony is keenly aware of how many people are looking for quality TVs with high framerates for gaming.

The company has also built ‘Bravia Game Mode’ into its two new TVs. This allows people to play games on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) with low latency. People can even wake their TV and their PS5 with the DualSense wireless controller, and they can control their PS5 console with their TV remote.

Sony says that together with Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), they will “continue to provide the ultimate gaming experience to PlayStation fans around the world with ‘One Sony’, a unique collaboration of creativity and technology across Sony entities.”

A little digging into the concept of ‘One Sony’ reveals that the company wants to unite all of its businesses (music, movies, gaming) under one overarching name.

Anyway, in case you’re interested in Sony’s new Bravia TVs (which was the entire point of this article), the two new models are LED TVs available in a range of sizes. They also feature X1 processors

The X90H 4K HDR Full Array LED will display gameplay images of up to 4K resolution at 120 frames per second, with an input lag of 7.2ms.

The Z8H 8K HDR Full Array LED model can display 8K resolution images while also showcasing 4K resolution gameplay images at 120 fps.

Sony says both TVs will provide “extremely smooth gaming experiences with the PS5 console”.

While we’re talking about the PS5, speculation is mounting about exactly when Sony will announce pricing and pre-order details, it is certainly drumming up a lot of rumours and interest – just this week, the company dropped a 30-second trailer for the PS5 – but it doesn’t tell us much we don’t already know.

In the meantime, Sony looks like it’s doing its best to bring new products into some sort of compatibility arrangement to suit the PS5 – the new Bravia line is certainly proof of that.

Bravia models, pricing & release dates (pricing in NZD):