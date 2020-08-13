f5-nz logo
Story image

Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio

13 Aug 2020
Sara Barker
Share:

Sony’s next entry in the popular line of wireless on-ear headphones will hit stores in September, with the launch of the WH-1000XM4.

The WH-1000XM3 headphones, which were launched back in 2018, were well received from audiophiles and casual listeners alike. It’s no surprise that Sony has continued to follow up with a brand new addition to the line.

According to Sony A/NZ spokesperson Abel Makhraz, the WH-1000XM4s feature better noise cancelling, hands-free calls with ‘multi-point connectivity’, and they are lighter and better designed.

One of the coolest features of the WH-1000XM4s is the ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature, which completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.

 “Speak-to-Chat is an exciting new feature which instantly pauses your music when speaking, allowing you to have a conversation without needing to take off the headphones or press a button. Overall, the WH-1000XM4s are the perfect companion when on the go or working from home,” adds Makhraz.

All users have to do is say something and the headphones will recognise your voice, stop music, and let in ambient background sound so you can continue the conversation.  The music will start again 30 seconds after users have last spoken.

This voice recognition is thanks to Precise Voice Pickup technology. This controls five microphones in the headphones optimally and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up voices clearly and precisely for hands-free calls and Speak-to-Chat.

Alternatively, quick attention mode enables users to listen to an announcement or say something briefly by placing their right hand over the earcup to decrease volume and let ambient sound in.

Sony’s is also renowned for noise-cancelling technology. The WH-1000XM4s feature two microphones on each earcup. Dual noise sensor tech captures sounds, a Bluetooth Audio System on Chip can also sense and adjust to music and noise, and the QN1 noise processor filters all of this and blocks unnecessary noise in real time.

There are a few other smart noise cancelling functions: Adaptive sound control learns where users are and what they’re doing, so it can adjust ambient sound settings for a better listening experience. Over time, it can recognise frequent locations like work, cafes, or gyms, and tailor ambient sound accordingly. This can all be set up through the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Sony explains what this means: “If you’re travelling you can lose yourself in your journey with no background noise to interrupt your favourite tracks. Or if you’re walking you can be aware of everything around you while still enjoying your music.”

To save battery life, the WH1000XM4s feature wearing detection that knows whether you’re wearing the headphones or not, thanks to a combination of a proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors. They can stop music when users put headphones down, and start music when users put their headphones back on again.

The WH-1000XM4 can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. When a call comes in, the headphones detect which device is ringing and connect to the right one automatically. Users can switch your headphones to either of the two devices with a single tap. The headphones also support Google’s Fast Pair feature.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones can also work with NFC. Battery life is around 30 hours with noise cancellation turned on. Quick charging can provide 5 hours of playback in a 10-minute charge. The headphones have the same touch panel controls as the WH1000-XM3 predecessor.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones will be available in New Zealand from September for $599.95. Colour options include black and platinum silver.

Related stories:
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
Hands-on review: The Neo Smartpen RECO
Sony brings the noise with new high-power audio systems
Hands-on review: JBL Tune 220TWS
Kiwi scoops grand photography prize at Sony Alpha Awards
Dig deeper:
Story image
Logitech to launch wireless G PRO X headset in August
According to Logitech, the new headset features quality materials, as well as precision audio and advanced communications, all with wireless ‘freedom’.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
Story image
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
Story image
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Story image
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
The city is the first location in New Zealand to have access to 5G on both mobile and wireless broadband.More
Story image
Logitech to launch wireless G PRO X headset in August
According to Logitech, the new headset features quality materials, as well as precision audio and advanced communications, all with wireless ‘freedom’.More
Story image
D-Link A/NZ extends COVR Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh System
Adding these new options now allows the extension of the COVR Wi-Fi network to cover any home or home office with D-Link’s mesh Wi-Fi solution.More
Story image
Vodafone NZ upgrades more than 120 mobile cell sites in preparation for 5G
The upgrades, which span the country, predominantly add 4G or 4.5G technology and capacity, which is part of the company's work in getting mobile towers ready for the fifth generation mobile network, 5G.More
Story image
Google announces G Suite integrated workplace, new security features
Google Cloud has announced a new G Suite integrated workspace that combines Gmail, Google Chat and Google Meet. More
Story image
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Story image
5G arrives in Palmerston North - Spark
The city is the first location in New Zealand to have access to 5G on both mobile and wireless broadband.More
Story image
Spark completes stage one of Optical Transport Network project
The first piece of the new OTN 2 fibre network was installed between Glenfield and Papakura in Auckland, and is now live and operating at 800 Gigabit per second (Gb/s). Spark’s previous links operated at 100 or 200 Gb/s. More
Story image
Game review - Paper Mario: The Origami King
Mario and Luigi are by Peach to go to Toad town and visit the castle for an event. When they arrive, the entire town is empty and looking a bit strange. What's going on?More
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
Apple unveils major update to its 27-inch iMac
"The 27-inch iMac is loaded with new features. It is the ultimate desktop, to work, create, and communicate."More
Story image
7 VPN services leaked data of 20 million users - report
"The report calls into question the providers’ security practices and dismisses their claims of being no-log VPN services."More
Story image
'Project Thunderchild' uncovers what's wrong with cloud-based gaming
Massive subscription-based streaming platforms like Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud connections can be far from stable.More
Story image
Microsoft Flight Simulator – the only way to fly
On August 18th, PC gamers will be able to take to skies, once more, with what looks to be the first of next-generation consumer flight simulation.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
The 700s follow in the footsteps of the QuietComfort 35 II and are a must-have for travelling businesspeople and audiophiles alike. More
Story image
Google unveils security overhaul across G Suite products
Google has announced 11 new security features across G Suite, to provide stronger security in Gmail, Meet, and Chat.More
Story image
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
Story image
Apple pledges 100% carbon neutrality by 2030
The commitment includes efforts to reduce carbon emissions by bolstering the use of low-carbon or recycled materials, investment into energy-efficient projects, as well as investment in conservation and environmental restoration programmes around the world.More
Story image
Hands-on review: JBL Bar 5.1 Surround
To quote John Wick, if you were to ask me if I’d want one of these as part of my home entertainment, my answer would have to be, “Yeah.”More
Story image
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 Wireless Gaming Headset
Epos Sennheiser GSP 670 is a solid unit that really does justice to the immense effort developers put into modern game audio. This is a wireless headset that I whole-heartedly recommend.More
Story image
Game review: Hellpoint
Unlike Nioh or Sekiro, I don’t think Hellpoint manages to carve an identity of its own to really stand out from the rest. More
Story image
Lenovo's suite of smart home devices lands in NZ
Products include Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Clock, Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, Smart Lighting, Smart Security, Smart Automation accessories.More
Story image
Almost 10,000 unsecured databases with more than 10 billion credentials exposed
Research has identified a total of 9,517 unsecured databases containing 10,463,315,645 entries with such data as emails, passwords, and phone numbers.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Story image
Samsung unveils 5 new devices, including Galaxy Note20
Samsung has today announced a suite of new products to its consumer device lineup, adding to their roster two new phones, a tablet, a smartwatch and earbuds.More
Story image
Fitbit stats: More intense workouts are better for your body
The figures are based on Fitbit's recent Active Zone Minutes feature. Here's what they found.More
Story image
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple
This is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune. More
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
COVID-19 means New Zealand's tech sector is more important than ever - NZTech
"Almost overnight, born of necessity, the government, businesses and people gained first-hand experience of a more digital world."More
Hands-on review: Realme X3 SuperZoom
You will have fun customising your screen to your own preferences and adding those personal tweaks to make the Realme X3 truly your own.More
Microsoft shows its diverse lineup of Xbox Series X games
Halo Infinite is the Xbox Series X’s biggest game, the title will also be released on Windows 10 as well as the much older Xbox One console. More
IDC: Huawei finally takes top spot in smartphone market
The Chinese vendor has managed to nab 20% of the market, taking out Apple and Samsung after years of trailing in second or third place.More
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
TechCollect NZ receives $320,000 from Govt to reduce e-waste
The Ministry for the Environment today granted the not-for-profit organisation funding to bolster its work in collecting and recycling e-waste around New Zealand.More
Game review: F1 2020 (PC)
A while back Codemasters nailed the franchises graphical fidelity, but it seems that every year they squeeze little bit more realism out of the visuals.More
Hands-on review: JBL Club 950NC
There’s adaptive noise cancelling, of course, but there’s also a Smart Ambient mode, a bass boost button, virtual assistant integration, extensive custom EQ capability, and more. Features abound, but do they stack up?More
Mozilla launches first ever VPN, Kiwis amongst first to access
The increase in reliance on home networks presents an opportunity for people to review their online security and privacy. How to stay safe online has become part of the new normal discussion."More
LG VELVET smartphone lands in Australia
The company says the device ushers in a new era of user-centric design, innovative multi-media features and a 5G compatible user experience. More
NZ's iconic Eden Park will be a new home for Oceania esports
famously home to physical sports like cricket, the Rugby World Cup and the All Blacks, will now be home to the Eden Park Esports High Performance Centre.More
Hybrid way of working the new normal - Microsoft
"As different parts of the world were hit by COVID-19, life and work were changed overnight for everyone."More
PNY launches HP memory products in Australia and NZ for the first time
"These HP products are part of PNYs major and continued commitment to launching high-quality memory products into Australia and New Zealand."More
Hands-on review: Samsung QLED 8K 950TS TV
As a person who has mostly only interacted with mid-range televisions throughout the years, the features of this TV have combined to create a home viewing experience that knocks every other TV I’ve watched out of the park.More
2K reveals Mafia: Definitive Edition gameplay
2K has revealed what fans can expect from their upcoming Mafia: Definitive Edition when it releases on September 25th.More
Secretlab opens online New Zealand store to sell new gaming chairs
Secretlab knew New Zealand is a big market for gaming which is one of the main reasons they wanted to sell their products down here. More
3.96 billion people now use social media
“Social media has been an integral part of the way we communicate with one another for a long time, but this evolution shows just how much it impacts multiple aspects of our lives right now, and in the future."More
More stories