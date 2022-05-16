Sony to bring new 1000X series WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market

Sony has announced the newest edition of its award-winning wireless headphones, with the 1000X series WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling model.

Building on the audio quality of the WH-1000XM4, the WH-1000XM5 contains two processors controlling eight microphones that are said to significantly reduce noise, particularly in the mid-high frequency range. An Auto NC Optimiser is also implemented and is said to automatically optimise noise cancellation depending on the environment.

The Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 is also a key feature, with a specially designed 30mm driver unit that enhances noise cancelling capabilities.

The driver unit is designed with a light and rigid dome, using carbon fibre composite material that improves high-frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality. There is also premium-lead free solder containing gold for better connectivity and optimised circuitry that is set to improve sound quality and consistency,

LDAC audio coding technology also enforces high-resolution audio quality, and the technology is 360 Reality Audio Certified. When looking at call quality, Sony’s Voice Pickup technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction structure to isolate voices to suit particular needs.

Quick access controls allow fast integration with Spotify and other apps, so there is no need to touch a phone to change songs. Pressure data is also recorded to inform users if their sound quality is unhealthy. Adaptive Sound Control recognises and adjusts sounds to suit the surrounding settings.

Synthetic soft fit leather material is used around the ears, with leather and a stepless slider to keep the device secure.

Smart features include Speak-to-Chat and the Connect app, which can be personalised to suit the needs of the user. In addition, Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility make it easier to utilise automation and effectively plan and make decisions on the go.

The headphones can be paired to two devices at the same time, with the ability to switch between the two.

The product has 30 hours of battery life, and the device can get three hours’ worth of charge in just three minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD).

The product box is produced using recycled and sustainable materials developed especially for Sony, while the device also uses recycled plastic materials from automobile parts.

Sony has also partnered with musician Khalid for the new release, with the artist saying in a statement that, “The noise cancelling really makes you feel closer to the music and hear all the details in a song, transporting you to a different world which is how I love to experience music.”

The WH-1000XM5 headphones will be available in New Zealand from late June 2022 with an SRP of NZD$679.95.