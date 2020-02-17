Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020

Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.

The FDR-AX43 handycam features an inbuilt gimbal mechanism, as well as ‘Balanced Optical SteadyShot’ technology for smooth footage.

The Sony FDR-AX43 handycam implements some of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies including:

Balanced Optical SteadyShot with a unique in-built-gimbal mechanism for smooth footage while walking, running or at full zoom

ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* zoom lens with wide angle of 26.8mm

20x optical zoom and Clear Image Zoom of 30x for 4K / 40x for HD

1/2.5-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine delivering excellent image quality, even in low-light conditions

High-bitrate shooting (100Mbps for XAVC S 4K, 50Mbps for XAVC S HD)

Fast Intelligent AF for quick and precise subject capture

Microphone structure with three mic capsules sound gathering for advanced sound quality

Flip-screen for selfie shooting

Long battery life (Up to 235 mins continuous recording time with the supplied battery) and power supply from AC adaptor

New Highlight Movie Maker which creates short movies in-camera in 4K or HD resolution without any need for post-production editing. Easily share MP4 movies on social media sites via smartphone.

The FDR-AX43 will be available in New Zealand in mid-March 2020, for SRP$1,499.95. In Australia, the price will be SRP$1299.

Sony also released a new wireless shooting grip last month. The GP-VPT2BT is designed for vlogs and travel photography / videography to simple everyday use.

According to Sony, the grip offers optimum stability and comfort combined with cable-free connectivity and a reliable dust and moisture resistant design.

The grip, which connects via Bluetooth, features a tilt feature that allows for flexible vertical angle adjustment as well as the ability to switch from normal to self-shooting mode with ease.

Additionally, it has an adjustment wheel that can be loosened or tightened to allow for seamless operation with cameras of different sizes and weights.

The grip also includes a flip button, indicator light and lock switch, and can be quickly changed into a tripod by simply expanding the bottom portion, enabling easy, stable and hands-free shooting.

The GP-VPT2BT Wireless Shooting Grip will be available in Australia from February 2020 for SRP$199.

“Creativity is a powerful driving force that moves Sony forward. When it is combined with our technology, it is unstoppable,” says Sony Corporation president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida at the recent CES 2020.