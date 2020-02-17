New Zealand
Story image

Sony to launch new 4K handycam in March 2020

17 Feb 2020
Newsdesk
Share:

Sony’s new 4K handycam will hit the shelves next month, bringing new opportunities for keen videographers to film up a storm.

The FDR-AX43 handycam features an inbuilt gimbal mechanism, as well as ‘Balanced Optical SteadyShot’ technology for smooth footage.

The Sony FDR-AX43 handycam implements some of Sony’s most advanced imaging technologies including:

  • Balanced Optical SteadyShot with a unique in-built-gimbal mechanism for smooth footage while walking, running or at full zoom
  •  ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T* zoom lens with wide angle of 26.8mm
  •  20x optical zoom and Clear Image Zoom of 30x for 4K / 40x for HD
  • 1/2.5-type Exmor R CMOS image sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine delivering excellent image quality, even in low-light conditions
  • High-bitrate shooting (100Mbps for XAVC S 4K, 50Mbps for XAVC S HD) 
  • Fast Intelligent AF for quick and precise subject capture
  • Microphone structure with three mic capsules sound gathering for advanced sound quality
  • Flip-screen for selfie shooting
  • Long battery life (Up to 235 mins continuous recording time with the supplied battery) and power supply from AC adaptor
  • New Highlight Movie Maker which creates short movies in-camera in 4K or HD resolution without any need for post-production editing. Easily share MP4 movies on social media sites via smartphone.

The FDR-AX43 will be available in New Zealand in mid-March 2020, for SRP$1,499.95. In Australia, the price will be SRP$1299.
Sony also released a new wireless shooting grip last month. The GP-VPT2BT is designed for vlogs and travel photography / videography to simple everyday use.

According to Sony, the grip offers optimum stability and comfort combined with cable-free connectivity and a reliable dust and moisture resistant design.

The grip, which connects via Bluetooth, features a tilt feature that allows for flexible vertical angle adjustment as well as the ability to switch from normal to self-shooting mode with ease.

Additionally, it has an adjustment wheel that can be loosened or tightened to allow for seamless operation with cameras of different sizes and weights. 

The grip also includes a flip button, indicator light and lock switch, and can be quickly changed into a tripod by simply expanding the bottom portion, enabling easy, stable and hands-free shooting.

The GP-VPT2BT Wireless Shooting Grip will be available in Australia from February 2020 for SRP$199.

“Creativity is a powerful driving force that moves Sony forward. When it is combined with our technology, it is unstoppable,” says Sony Corporation president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida at the recent CES 2020. 

Related stories:
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Sony's latest Bluetooth-enabled turntable is out
New line of GoPro gear comes to stores this month
Kiwi photographer wins Sony's 10K grand prize
Security flaw left Android phones open to SMS phishing attacks found
Dig deeper:
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Story image
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Story image
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Monash University brings power to the people through video project
"Through Indaba, a group, community or organisation can create authentic videos, from ideation to production, and tell their story without third-party intervention."More
Story image
Vodafone New Zealand supports Pride Month 2020
“This Pride Month we are proud to share what we do all year round to make our company inclusive of all gender identities and sexualities in Aotearoa."More
Story image
30,000 Kiwis get ultra-fast broadband early
636km of new fibre has been added to the UFF’s network two years ahead of schedule.More
Story image
Spark & OUTLine take LGBTQIA+ message to NZ workplaces
“Ensuring people know that OUTLine’s support and resources are available, not only for potential candidates, but for employers and organisations, is imperative."More
Story image
KiwiSaver firm Generate hit by data breach
Between 29 December 2019 and 29 January 2020, the company alleges that an ‘unidentified’ third party gained access to its online application system and captured personal information belonging to some of its members.More
Story image
Kiwibank to stop accepting cheques
Kiwibank will no longer accept cheques as cheque use declined and customers moved to faster, safer and cheaper ways to pay and get paid.More
Story image
Singapore-based Garena buys game studio Phoenix Labs
Phoenix Labs is behind RPG games such as Dauntless, a free-to-play co-op action RPG.More
Story image
Public divided over police use of facial recognition - survey
The response comes as the European Union considers a ban on the use of facial recognition tech by law enforcement.More
Story image
School holidays sees increase in broadband activity, Chorus says
“When the kids are at school, there’s a clear peak at 4pm when they come home, but when they’re on holiday, you can see much more consistent use throughout the day."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Crusher ANC Bluetooth headset
Active noise cancelling completely shuts out PC case fan noise, enabling even the most subtle sounds to be clear and crisp without a fan droning in the background. More
Story image
2K & Bethesda get their game on to raise funds for bushfire relief
And what better way to raise funds than to have gamers from each company play the other’s blockbuster game?More
Story image
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ will support iOS devices
Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds have a new successor: The Galaxy Buds+. And for the first time, they’re compatible with iOS as well as Android.More
Story image
NZ telcos plead guilty, given fines over false invoicing 
"It was a failure to implement and then ensure proper processes were operating. This was highly careless."More
Story image
Global smart home market set for rapid growth in near future
The valuation of the global industry has doubled since 2017, and is set to reach $158 billion in the next four years.More
Story image
South Australian map technology supporting Kangaroo Island bushfire efforts
The new technology provides real-time maps of the Kangaroo Island fire-front, supporting the efforts of the Australian Army and relief and recovery operations teams on the ground.More
Story image
Samsung unveils new Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup
In New Zealand, only the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra will be 5G compatible, which leaves the Samsun S20 limited to 4G.More
Story image
Victoria University to launch digital services micro course
“This course will give people the tools to understand and improve digital accessibility, whatever sector they’re in.”More
Story image
Kiwis think benefits of the internet outweigh the negatives
"We’re pleased to see New Zealanders recognise and value the benefits the internet offers."More
Story image
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-3060 EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Its compact design conceals a powerful device and, with the added bonus of McAfee anti-virus and internet security protection, easy to recommend to advanced and novice users. More
Story image
Huge growth in malware connected to popular musicians - Kaspersky
Cybercriminals are actively abusing the names of artists and songs nominated for a Grammy 2020 award, in order to spread malware.More
Story image
Culture, coding, and phở – Why budding developers are heading to Vietnam
CoderSchool’s immersive three-month bootcamps equip participants with skills for employability in a rapidly developing city with low living costs.More
Story image
Revealed: Top gaming trends as industry grows rapidly
Report reveals the maturing of cloud technologies and 5G will help cloud gaming become a major global market.More
Story image
Game review: Patapon 2 Remastered
The player is a ‘god’ that gets to control a tribe of little beings called Patapons. In this second game, the Patapons are attacked by a huge Kraken and find themselves stranded on a strange new land. More
Story image
Samsung commits to foldables with the Galaxy Z Flip
The Galaxy Z Flip is a 6.7-inch phone that features a ‘Hideaway Hinge’ to fold into half the size. More
Story image
Hands-on review: PS4 Back Button Attachment
The Back Button Attachment for the DualShock 4 is an interesting little device. Some people will find it very useful, although I feel most gamers don’t really require itMore
Story image
Grandstream adds two new Wi-Fi access points to GWN range
Grandstream’s family of GWN Wi-Fi access points (APs) is now joined by two new additions: a long-range outdoor AP, and a new Wi-Fi AP with integrated internet switch.More
Story image
Apple NZ profit drops 22%; revenue drops 8.6%
Apple has released its New Zealand annual financial statements to the year ended 28 September 2019, with a 22% dip in profit year-over-year.More
Vodafone switches on 4G VoLTE calling across NZ
Vodafone has upgraded its 4G Calling programme to provide ‘crisper, clearer’ phonecalls for Vodafone customers.More
Humans to be working alongside robots in retail within 5 years - Gartner
77% of retailers are planning AI automation by 2021 according to new research. More
Apple still owns growing wearables market, says GlobalData
While many consumers cannot afford the latest Apple Watch, there is an untapped demand for cheaper smartwatches.More
NZ Police trials digital assistant 'Ella', built by Soul Machines
The two trials are part of a programme of work to modernise Police’s service delivery and showcase how Police is exploring digital technologies to develop future proofed and people focused non-emergency services.More
Wisk gets govt approval for flying taxi trials in Canterbury
The passenger route is a world’s first and will commence after Cora’s certification by the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority.More
NZ gaming industry thriving as revenue skyrockets
The industry could potentially be worth $1 billion dollars by 2025 if it continues its 39% average annual growth.More
VR spells virtual trouble for some regulators
Virtual reality (VR)'s popularity continues to soar but it’s an area that’s largely unregulated, which is causing headaches for some regulators around the world.More
Callaghan Innovation empowers women in STEM careers
"STEM careers are much more dynamic than many expect, now powering creative industries and solving social and environmental problems.”More
Game review: The Talos Principle - Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch
Even though the story and the puzzles are great, I think the game’s beauty comes from the art style. More
Qualitest snags Magic Quadrant honour after investing in AI
The company had invested in its AI capabilities having acquired AlgoTrace in December 2019.More
Red Dead Redemption 2 & GTA V are 'record breakers'
Red Dead Redemption 2 has apparently achieved a new benchmark as Rockstar’s top-selling title of the last four years.More
Epson large format printers win design award
The iF Design Award is recognised around the world and celebrates innovative industrial product design excellence.More
Coronavirus scare is already hitting tech market
GlobalData outlines the ways that China’s corporate shutdowns may have far-reaching effects for the global technology economy.More
Game review: Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (PC)
The game’s slick presentation and amazingly realist visuals are complemented by a comprehension dirt bike physics and control system that is both challenging and rewarding. More
NVIDIA's GeForce NOW is live, but not for Asia Pacific (yet)
GeForce NOW is rolling out in North America and Europe – and although it’s yet to land in Asia Pacific, people in this region are already talking about it.More
Cyber criminals exploiting coronavirus fears
Cyber criminals are exploiting fears surrounding the current outbreak of coronavirus in an attempt to launch theft malware.More
Game review: Zombie Army 4 - Dead War
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is different to most zombie games because it’s mostly about the action more than the survival elements. More
Hands-on review: D-Link Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Fortunately, the external location I had planned for this camera had an outdoor power supply.More
More stories