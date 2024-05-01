Spark reveals actual 4G & 5G speeds using Cisco ThousandEyes

Telecommunication firm Spark has unveiled the actual speeds of its 4G and 5G wireless broadband services. This revelation is a result of the company's innovative approach to speed measurement, which involves integrating Cisco ThousandEyes technology into its latest wireless broadband modems. The data gathered from this precise measurement technique will help customers resolve connectivity issues more effectively.

For the first two weeks of April, Spark’s technological edge yielded national peak time average download speeds of 62 Mbps for 4G wireless broadband and 333 Mbps for 5G wireless broadband. The methodology used is linked to Cisco ThousandEyes (formerly SamKnows), mirroring the Commerce Commission's Measuring Broadband New Zealand (MBNZ) quarterly reports.

Greg Clark, Spark SME and Consumer Director, expressed satisfaction with the results, explaining, "We are really happy with the speeds we are seeing across our 4G and 5G wireless broadband plans, and by using the Cisco ThousandEyes technology, we are able to demonstrate to our customers the sorts of speeds they can expect when signing up for a wireless broadband plan with Spark."

Spark, having adopted this advanced technology, now exhibits its unique measured speeds on its website and promotional materials, replacing the 4G industry average results emanating from MBNZ reports. The new technology also enables Spark to include 5G wireless speeds for the first time. Furthermore, Spark is actively pursuing the inclusion of their results in the Commerce Commission's next MBNZ report.

Clark added that since the launch of the measurement scheme for 4G and 5G urban clients in January and later extended to rural 4G wireless broadband customers in April, "results are showing that rural customers were receiving speeds on par with their urban counterparts."

RealSpeed, which helps diagnose intricate connectivity issues, is a key feature of the Cisco ThousandEyes technology. Customers using either a Smart Modem 2 or a 5G Smart Modem can use the RealSpeed page to run tests from both their modem and device to identify potential problems. It assures that the testing process does not affect the customers' data allowance and connection.

The tests, which don't adversely impact customers' data allowance or interfere with their connection, are currently run on Spark's Cisco ThousandEyes server in Auckland. Plans are on course for rollouts in Wellington and Christchurch and later in Sydney and LA. Notably, Spark's MBNZ testing report will use the Commerce Commission's MBNZ test servers situated in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.