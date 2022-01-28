Story image
Square Enix launches Oceania Data Centre for Final Fantasy XIV Online

By Darren Price, Yesterday

Australian and New Zealand players of the long-running massively multiplayer online game Final Fantasy XIV Online (FFXIV) now have access to a local server. 

Launch alongside Patch 6.08, the Oceania Data Centre is accessible for new character creation, with Home World Transfers also permitted. Five local new worlds are now available at this time, with all worlds being designated as "New Worlds", meaning players who transfer to or create new characters on them will receive special bonuses, including: 

• Free Home World Transfer for players transferring from another World
• Double EXP for both newly created and transferred characters (up to Level 80)
• Gold and Silver Chocobo Feathers exchangeable for special in-game rewards 

To celebrate the launch, a map of Australia and New Zealand has been created in the style of the in-game world map of Hydaelyn. It contains major cities and landmarks, alongside a selection of in-game creatures that may be familiar to those in the region. A desktop wallpaper version of the map is available to download.

Primarily planned to support a smoother play experience for all in the Oceania region, the Oceania Data Centre also marks the first part of a plan to expand global server capacity for the game and combat congestion in the face of continually growing player numbers.

Additionally, due to the opening of the Oceania Data Centre raising the global server capacity and the fact existing players' playtime and log-in tendencies are gradually returning to normal, the decision has been made to resume sales of the Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition and Complete Edition. New registrations for the free trial remain suspended, but the situation will be monitored regularly to identify a time in which registrations can be reopened.

Finally, the All Saints' Wake in-game event is currently underway in Final Fantasy XIV Online. From today until 2nd February, players wishing to partake in this year's spooky event should seek out the Adventurers' Guild Investigator in Old Gridania and embark on their quest to obtain some special rewards, including:

• Clown's Outfit - Clothing Set
• Modern Cosmetics - Clowning Around - Face Paint
• Haunted Pumpkin Set - Outdoor Furnishing Item
• Pumpkin Flower Vase - Tabletop Furnishing Item

Final Fantasy XIV is the second iteration of the online version of Square Enix's famous fantasy RGP series. Originally launched in 2010, the game was retooled and relaunched in 2013 as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.

Set in the fantasy land of Eorzea, FFXIV continues with similar themes and characters found in the long-running Japanese role-playing game series. The game uses the subscription-based funding model, with players paying a monthly fee after purchasing the base game. There are regular updates and events to keep the experience fresh. 

Final Fantasy XIV Online is available on Windows PC, OS X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

